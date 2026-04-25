The Mother’s Day Gift Guide For Every Kind Of Mom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, Mother’s Day somehow sneaks up every single year. No matter how much I love my mom, I always find myself scrambling to come up with a gift that feels thoughtful enough. It’s one of those holidays that comes with a weird amount of pressure, because how are you supposed to wrap up everything your mom does for you into one present?

And somehow, when you ask what she wants, the answer is rarely helpful. She says she doesn’t need anything, already has everything, or just wants everyone together. While that is very sweet, it also leaves the rest of us trying to come up with something beyond the usual last-minute flowers or another bathrobe.

So, for anyone else currently spiraling over what to get their mom, here is a guide to Mother’s Day gifts for every kind of mom, including the mom who swears she wants nothing.

For the active mom

If your mom is always heading to Pilates, yoga, pickleball, or a morning walk, get her something she’ll actually use.

A fresh yoga mat or water bottle is always a good option, especially if hers has seen better days. A cute workout set can also feel fun and personal, and if you want something a little different, Bala bangles or wrist weights are both practical and stylish. Another great gift is a membership to her favorite workout studio or a three-month subscription to ClassPass.

For the mom who loves to travel

For the mom who is always planning her next trip, lean into gifts that make traveling easier or more exciting.

A beautiful travel book of a new destination makes a great coffee table gift and can be an inspiration for her next adventure. A high-quality travel bag, packing cubes, or even a new suitcase can also be a good pick if you want to go practical while still giving her something she’ll get a lot of use out of. Portable jewelry cases may be an additional gift she will appreciate.

For the mom who loves to cook

If your mom is happiest in the kitchen, there are so many fun ways to gift beyond the obvious items.

A nice knife set or one standout kitchen knife can feel elevated and useful. Handmade pottery bowls are perfect if she loves hosting or plating food. Local olive oil, honey, a salt set, or something simple like a linen apron can also make great gifts.

You could also do a personalized recipe book with family recipes made on Shutterfly or printed at CVS. This gift is a meaningful and personal option for Mother’s Day that can be used for years to come.

You could even turn the gift into an experience, like planning a cooking class together or taking her out to a dinner somewhere she has wanted to try. Sometimes the best gift for someone who loves food is to create another memory around it.

For the mom who appreciates wellness

If your mom is into health, routines, and self-care, there are many gifts that feel thoughtful without feeling too predictable.

A weighted eye mask like a Nodpod is one of those things people end up loving but don’t always buy for themselves. LMT electrolyte packets she can throw in her bag are a great gift for the mom always on the go. Essential oils can also be a nice option, whether she uses them at home or adds a few drops to a bath or diffuser.

If she likes skincare and wellness products, you could lean into that too. A red light mask feels like a splurge gift, but it is something a lot of moms would be curious to try. Goop products can be fun if she is into discovering new wellness items, and a handmade sugar scrub is an easy, affordable personal option, especially if you make it yourself.

Books can be a really good gift here too. If she likes personal growth, The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins could be a great pick, or Atomic Habits by James Clear if she hasn’t read it already.

The best gifts in this category are the ones that support the little rituals she already loves or introduce her to a new one.

For the mom who loves little luxuries

Sometimes the best gifts are the things she would never buy herself.

This is a good category for those slightly indulgent gifts that feel special but are still useful. A soft pajama set, hair perfume, a boar bristle brush, or a plush new towel set can all feel a little elevated. A Salt & Stone cream set or a nice Lancôme lotion are also some of those things that feel simple but really nice to receive.

If you want to go bigger, a Dyson Airwrap or Bioionic curler is definitely one of those gifts a lot of moms would love but probably wouldn’t buy themselves. Jewelry is always a good option too, whether it’s a simple pair of everyday earrings, a bracelet, or something personalized.

A silk eye mask, a beautiful candle, a cashmere wrap, a neck massager, or even a fragrance she’s been wanting all fit here too. These are the kinds of gifts that just make everyday life feel a little nicer, which honestly is sometimes the best kind of gift for a busy mom.

For the mom who “has everything”

This is always the hardest category because once someone says they don’t need anything, your brain immediately goes blank.

The best answer is usually to think less about stuff and more about experience, sentiment, or upgrades. A flower subscription is a nice idea because it feels like an ongoing way to bring some joy into her life. A framed photo, handwritten card, or something handmade can mean more than a random expensive gift.

You could also put together a self-care basket with snacks, tea, a candle, a face mask, and cozy socks. It feels personal without being overcomplicated.

I personally like the idea of giving something tied to a memory, like framing a photo from a trip you took together, making a small recipe book of family favorites, or planning a lunch, spa day, or outing you can do together. Those kinds of gifts often feel more meaningful than other things and give you both some more memories together.

Little luxuries can work too in this category. A coffee table book, a linen robe, a ceramic mug with good tea, fresh flowers, a candle, hand cream, or a cozy throw can all be thoughtful options. Sometimes, the best gift for someone who says they want nothing is just something they wouldn’t think to buy themselves.

For the mom who wants a piece of sb

If your mom would rather spend a day in Santa Barbara with you than receive another generic gift, plan a day around some local favorites. Start in the Funk Zone with brunch at Loquita, the Goat Tree, and Helena Avenue Bakery, wander through the neighborhood, and stop into some of the boutique shops that make Santa Barbara feel special.

Browse through The Shopkeepers for curated home goods, clothing, and gifts, or stop into the Blue Door if your mom loves antique pieces. Half the gift can be the experience of shopping together.

If she prefers experiences over things, make a whole day of it. Brunch in the Funk Zone, a walk by the water, maybe a stop in Montecito for coffee at Little King, and call it your Mother’s Day gift. Sometimes the best present is just quality time in one of the prettiest places to spend a day.

At the end of the day, your mom will probably love whatever you get her because what really matters is the thought behind it. Mother’s Day is about showing appreciation, and that does not have to mean finding the most perfect or expensive gift. Sometimes the best gifts are just the ones that show you know her and appreciate her for all she does.