I’ve been obsessed with the Mel Robbins Podcast lately, and it’s honestly been changing my life. Every single episode Mel puts out is great and jam-packed with valuable information on how to change your life. I learn so much with every episode I listen to and always feel more equipped to take the steps needed to improve my life.

Podcasts are taking the world by storm right now, and everyone I know is listening to a podcast of some kind. They’re popular for many reasons, but I think people love podcasts because they take complex information and make it easy to digest. I love self-help books, but don’t have time to read as many of them as I want. But podcasts allow me to learn similar information through a different form of media, and I always feel so productive after listening to an episode.

WHAT IS THE MEL ROBBINS PODCAST?

One podcast that is changing the world right now is the Mel Robbins podcast, which is currently listed as the #1 podcast in the world. When I listen to Mel, it feels like a mix of someone shaking sense into me and a big hug. Sometimes she tells us the hard things we need to hear, but I always feel better after listening to her episodes. She is so authentically herself that it is impossible not to love her. She shares anecdotes about her life and advice, and truly wants to help people improve their lives.

Her podcast also hosts some incredible interview guests who are experts in their fields and have so much wisdom to give listeners. All of Mel’s podcast episodes are great, but she is known for one theory specifically: the “Let Them” theory, which is essentially letting people be people and allowing them to do what they want. Mel says it is a theory that teaches you “how to stop letting other people’s opinions, drama, and judgment impact your life.” She believes the “two simple words, Let Them, will set you free from the exhausting cycle of trying to manage everything and everyone around you” I have started implementing this into my life, and it truly does work and has changed my life.

WAYS TO LISTEN TO PODCASTS

The beautiful thing about podcasts is that you can listen to them anywhere. I love listening to podcasts on walks outside, especially when the weather is nice. I also love listening to podcasts in the gym when walking on the treadmill or using the stairmaster. It is also one of my favorite things to do when I clean my room! I find habit stacking super helpful, so when I clean, I love stacking it with a podcast because I can increase my overall productivity.

LESSONS I’VE LEARNED

I have learned so much from this podcast, but I have a few takeaways that have really stuck with me. The “Let Them” theory is one thing Mel taught me that truly altered the way I see the world. I used to (and sometimes still do) struggle with feeling out of control and wanting to manage everything around me, but this theory has really helped me to let go and free myself.

If someone leaves you out, let them… if someone is mad at you, let them… let people be people and let yourself be human too. We cannot control the people around us or every circumstance we are placed in, but we can choose what we give our energy to. Mel also reminded me of the importance of being my authentic self and not caring what other people think.

Sometimes it is challenging not to care what people think of you or not to be embarrassed, but Mel shares a lot of stories where she shares a silly situation and how she chose to laugh at herself rather than be embarrassed, and that really inspired me to start doing the same.

FAVORITE EPISODES

Some of my favorite episodes beyond the “Let Them” theory were her podcast episode “When Nothing Seems to Be Going Your Way, Here’s Exactly What to Do”. She recommended setting a set time to wallow but not surpassing the deadline for that. So, for example, you could say, “I’m giving myself the day to be sad and feel what I need to feel, but tomorrow I am taking the steps I need to get out of this rut.”

She then suggested creating a plan and researching what other people who have been in your situation have done. I tried these two steps, and although I was a little bit skeptical at first, it was honestly really helpful and helped jumpstart me into finding a solution for my situation. Another episode I loved was “The ‘It” Factor: How to Hack Charisma & Use Body Language to Boost Your Influence, Income and Impact,” which taught me all about communicating through body language and doing so effectively.

This episode was fascinating as I learned things as simple as the space between your shoulders and ears can determine how confident others perceive you to be. I love Mel’s podcast because not only does she share important information, but she also gives her listeners actionable steps on how actually to improve their lives and implement the advice she gives.

So, if you’re looking for a new podcast that will change your life, look no further! Her episodes range from 30 minutes to an hour and a half and they will truly change the way you think. I have linked some of my favorite episodes and can’t wait to see how Mel’s podcast impacts you!