Staying Bilingual In College: How To Retain Your Native Language While Away From Home 

If you grew up speaking a language other than English, you understand the experience of balancing two different cultural worlds — one at home, and another in your outside environment. I was born in California, but I was raised in an Italian household on both sides, so we spoke Italian at home until I started primary school. At one point, as I got older and became more immersed in American culture at school and in my social life, my fluency in English began to outweigh my native knowledge of Italian that had been ingrained in me since early childhood.

My whole life, people have told me to do whatever possible to not lose my fluency in Italian, because of “how lucky I am” and “what a profitable skill” it is to be bilingual. While I completely resonate with that now, my younger self didn’t quite understand that.

Pulled by the influence of my mischievous younger brother, I gradually stopped making an effort to speak our language as much with my immediate family. Although this led me to have trouble communicating with distant family members back in Italy, who don’t know much English, being regularly exposed to the language and culture was enough for me to maintain my proficiency as long as I was surrounded by it.

As one could imagine, moving away from home for the first time posed a new challenge to this safety net. Without realizing it was happening, when at home from college, I found myself struggling to remember words and phrases, forgetting spelling rules, and simply not having the same linguistic rhythm while communicating in Italian.

It had crossed my mind that this would be inevitable as long as I didn’t practice the language, but the reality of it starting to leave me terrified me, especially as a nostalgia-ridden freshman stuck between her two worlds, a familiar past and an exciting novelty. From then on, I decided that I would make an active effort to exercise my abilities in Italian — not just for the sake of saying I’m bilingual, but to hold onto an important part of my identity as I progress into a new chapter of my life.

It’s easier said than done to keep in touch with family members regularly, especially with busy schedules, time zone differences, and steady communication. For this reason, I will share some thoughtful advice in hopes of helping bilingual students like me, whether or not they come from first-generation families, stay connected to this important aspect of life.

CONSUME MEDIA DIFFERENTLY

The strategy that has undoubtedly helped me the most in helping to maintain my fluency in Italian has been to immerse myself in media that allows me to actively practice comprehension of the language. Watching Italian TV shows and films has been an easy and entertaining way to practice my speech hearing through the process of decoding, and also to immerse myself in Italian culture through the characters’ traits, familiar settings, and diverse dialects. Another option, if there are limited series or movies in your language, is to use translations or subtitles in a different language for your favorite show!

Beyond television programs, I have also found it incredibly productive to listen to music and podcasts in Italian, as well as following Italian social media creators and keeping up with their content. Chances are, you’re spending at least part of your days doomscrolling, so you might as well consume content that will enrich you in some way.

GET INVOLVED ON CAMPUS

Another way I have taken initiative to restore my Italian fluency during my time at UCSB so far has been to seek out opportunities for involvement on campus. Last quarter, a random general education class I ended up taking, Italian Culture (ITAL 20X), introduced me to the Italian program here, influencing me to join the UCSB Italian Club. This is similar to an organization I co-founded in high school, and was a great way for me to meet other students with the same cultural background as me, and some who even spoke or were learning the same language.

As for the GE class itself, even though it was not a language class where I was assessed on my comprehension and speech abilities, I watched a few films in Italian that certainly helped my knowledge of the language. Along with this, I had the chance to learn about the history of my family’s home country and its contemporary culture. Overall, I was delightfully surprised by how it helped connect me to my culture during my first few months living full-time away from home.

STUDY ABROAD!

Although I cannot speak on this from personal experience just yet, I have heard from many that studying abroad is a fantastic opportunity to refine your foreign language skills, even if it wasn’t your first language. While it’s absolutely valuable to dive into a place you aren’t as familiar with, studying abroad in a country that mainly speaks your native language offers the benefit of strengthening your connection to your culture, linguistically and socially.

Personally, I plan on completing a program at a university in Milan, where my mother’s side of the family lives, because I have always wanted to live there for part of my life. I believe this experience will teach me personal growth and independence, while allowing me to experience my culture from an American perspective.

The other way around also applies; international students who are either enrolled full-time at UCSB or studying abroad here are another great way to stay connected to people from your culture. Through Instagram, I met an Italian student who will be doing an Erasmus program at UCSB for the winter and spring quarters.

Up until now, we have been messaging each other, and I am planning to meet her soon, which I know will be intimidating, but also an excellent opportunity for me to practice my in-person communication in the language. Bottom line: stay open-minded; you never know what could result in a possible friendship!

It may seem daunting at first to practice a language you may have lost over time, especially while away from home, but it is such a gratifying experience to be able to retain this part of your life that was gifted to you at birth. But it is important to remember that only you have full control over how you maintain this skill, and to ultimately believe in yourself and your abilities.