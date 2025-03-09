Shamrocks And Shenanigans: Advice For Surviving St. Fratty’s This Year!  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last March, I took the annual pilgrimage from Isla Vista to San Luis Obispo for the notorious St. Fratty’s block party that occurs the Saturday before finals week at Cal Poly SLO. At this event, students are up and dressed in all green by 3:17 AM before hitting the town to attend a giant party in the neighborhood near campus while the sun comes up.

In recent years, this tradition has grown so popular that students and visitors have gotten out of control: resulting in trashed dorm halls and heavy fines for breaking the law. However, this is still a great tradition to experience if you are prepared! To ensure you are doing St. Fratty’s right (and safely) read along to hear my advice, especially with all the new aspects in play this year.

1. Avoid staying with someone on-campus

In response to all of the vandalism that occurred last year, Cal Poly SLO is implementing 24/7 security of the first-year dorms from Thursday to Saturday, according to Peyton Kelly, a member of the Cal Poly ASI Student Government’s Executive Cabinet. Only residents will be allowed in after presenting their student ID and getting cross-checked by people manning the doors. Road blockages will also be in place at second-year housing. Time to hit up your off-campus friends!

2. Be prepared

When that alarm goes off at 3 AM, with waking up early and the Irish magic moving throughout town, you are going to want to make sure the night before that you are prepared for the morning that is to come. Make sure your phone is charged, plan to eat at least a little something, and double-check that you are wearing enough green! During the actual event, make sure to stay with your friends since for most people, last year it was hard to get cellphone service once the block party began. With a police presence similar to Deltopia, stay on your best behavior and don’t carry any bottles or cans in public. Remember: the sun won’t be up for the majority of the event, so think about bringing a layer to wear when you are outside.

3. Consider the on-campus concert

In efforts to divert the expected crowds, the University is hosting a free on-campus concert called, ‘Morning On the Green – A Mustang Music Festival’ at the Lower Sports Complex from 4am-9am on Saturday that will include DJ sets from names such as Galantis and Zhu. There will also be free food such as breakfast burritos, and a Beer Garden where people 21+ can buy alcoholic drinks. Check it out!

4. Have fun!

Since so many people come together to celebrate St. Fratty’s, my favorite part was the excitement of the morning and seeing so many friends from high school that all met up during the day. People get creative with their outfits, so start planning now! Everyone is so happy to be part of this tradition and it is truly something you could only do in college. Also, nothing hits like a post-St. Fratty’s nap!