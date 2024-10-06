My Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Journey: Conquering Fears And Overcoming Challenges In A Male-Dominated Sport

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

I’m just a girl — I love ribbons and seashells, pink and light blue, dancing, and cheerleading.

I’m also a girl who can knock you out with a rear-naked choke.

In the summer of 2023, I was dragged to a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class by a friend in the sport who insisted I learn some self-defense before going to college. As I walked in, I realized that this might be the biggest mistake I had ever made in my life — I was the only girl in the room.

Before I could protest, I had a gi and white belt thrown on me and spent the next two hours getting tossed around like a rag doll. However, despite my initial terror, Jiu-Jitsu gave me a sense of thrill I couldn’t find anywhere else. The rest is history — I’ve been training ever since, and this sport has truly changed my life for the better. Here are some things I wish I knew when I first started out.

starting is the hardest part.

There is a common sentiment shared in this sport: the hardest belt to earn is your white belt. Walking through the doors is the most difficult part, and even more intimidating as a woman. My advice is to bring a friend for moral support, even if they are also new. I was lucky enough to be introduced to the sport by someone who had years of experience and was able to guide me through my first few months. Let your rolling partners know that you are new, and they (usually) won’t demolish you. And remember, it’s okay to say no to a roll or stop at any time.

The First Few Months Will Be Rough.

You will lose every roll, and feel like you know absolutely nothing. Even if you’ve dabbled in other martial arts, Jiu-Jitsu will feel very foreign. You may feel like you aren’t making any progress, and this can be very discouraging. My best advice to get through this learning curve is to simply show up. Do not quit! Any pro will tell you that losing rolls is the best way to learn and improve. Before you know it, things will start to click. Trust the process!

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Will Change Your Life — If You Let It.

While I did expect physical health benefits from Jiu-Jitsu, I wasn’t prepared for the huge impact it would have on my mental health. I have struggled with severe anxiety for much of my life, which often manifests in physical symptoms. When training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, you purposefully put yourself in fight-or-flight mode, in a controlled environment, and learn how to work under pressure. Learning how to stay calm, focus on my breathing, and organize my thoughts in such a high-pressure situation has transcended my training and has taught me how to better control my anxiety in everyday life.

Gender Equality And Empowering Women

In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, men and women are equal. Period.

Most schools do offer women-only classes to help bring more women into the sport, but I personally prefer mixed classes for their inclusivity. It is so refreshing to be treated as an equal by male training partners. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu emphasizes leverage, strategy, and technique over brute force, which allows a smaller opponent to outmaneuver a larger, stronger athlete. While you may lose to stronger opponents in the beginning, you’ll find yourself beating people much larger than you as you hone in on your skills and technique.

One of the most valuable things I have gained from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is the amazing community of women. Because Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is such a male-dominated sport, women in the sport share a special bond.

Women start training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for various reasons. For many, it is simply an athletic outlet to stay healthy. Others join in order to learn how to defend themselves. For some, they stumble upon Jiu-Jitsu in the aftermath of a traumatic experience, and through training they are able to regain confidence in themselves and reclaim their body. Regardless of why we train or what brought us here, the community of women in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is incredibly tight-knit and supportive. I haven’t found anything quite like it.

To any young woman considering joining the sport — this space is yours. The journey is tough, but immensely rewarding. You won’t regret it!