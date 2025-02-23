My Alternative Routines: For the Days you Can’t Do it All

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m getting to that point in the quarter when I realize I can’t do it all. Generally, I start off every new quarter with a packed schedule because I am motivated and have the time to do everything I need to do. Then, Week 3 comes along and I start to feel a little packed, but nothing crazy. Now, however, I feel like I’m running around in circles trying to get everything done.

The quarter system has taught me that I need to be fluid with my schedule rather than attempting to maintain a strict routine. I’ve learned to not feel guilty when I can’t make it to the gym, or when I can’t get to the library on a busy day. Instead, I have my “in-betweens.” I like to think of my in-betweens as places that are easier to access when I’m short on time. Having some in-between options in your routine can save time while also letting you feel like you’ve accomplished everything you need to at the end of the day.

working out

The gym is the number one place I think of when I’m on a tight schedule. Of all the things in my day (besides school), I will always try to make it to the gym because it’s a recharge that makes me feel better no matter what is happening around me. I try to workout as often as I can, since I don’t know when I will unexpectedly become too busy to commit to a whole workout. However, there have been many days where I simply cannot make it. Most of the time though, I can squeeze in a smaller workout instead.

On these busy days, I do trail walks instead of going all the way to the gym. I live on Del Playa, so there are two very accessible trails that I normally go on. The trail I absolutely love starts on Del Playa, loops around the Campus Lagoon to Campus Point, and takes you right back to Del Playa. This isn’t a very straining walk at all, but it does leave me feeling better than I would if I had not gotten out at all. This walk paired with some headphones is perfect for some reflection time before you need to take on your next task of the day. If you want to go the opposite way, there’s always the walk to Devereux Beach. I start on the 65 block on Del Playa, and walk as far down as I’m up for that day. The walk is a great one in general, but I will always try to go this route at sunset because it’s absolutely gorgeous.

studying

The library is my best friend during midterm and finals season. However, it’s not always the easiest place to get to when I potentially need to take calls or be somewhere within the next hour. For these reasons, I sometimes skip the library and get my work done in other places.

My first substitute for the library is my sorority house. We have a designated study area for members and it often saves me the time of trekking all the way to the library. I take advantage of our free coffee and work until I have to be somewhere else. If you are part of any campus organization, you may have access to designated study areas outside of the library as well. I encourage you to look into the options your organization may provide for you.

For all my readers who are not involved with a campus organization, there are still places besides the library to study at. I have gone to both Kozy and Caje and gotten plenty of work done, the only downside is the noise since these are public spaces. The closest spot you can study at with a lower volume-level is the Student Resource Building (SRB). Right on the edge of campus closest to Isla Vista, the SRB is the perfect spot to take a short walk to and stop at for a bit before your next class or obligation for the day.

Meals

In-betweens do not just apply to places, but also to meals! On my busiest days, I think food may be the most stressful yet important part of my wellbeing. I have definitely had my moments when I did not have enough time to make myself some food, and it’s never been fun. Going throughout your day both hungry and busy is never good. I have a few quick meals always available in my pantry if I am not able to take the time to actually make something. My absolute go-to is the Trader Joe’s Soup Dumplings, which I pair with their Squiggly Cut Spicy Noodles. Additionally, I eat a lot of the pre-cooked chicken from Trader Joe’s, and pair it with some rice or quinoa, both of which take me only 13-15 minutes to cook. The key to in-between meals is making sure they don’t expire too quickly and that they are actually filling. I feel even worse on a busy day when I’m hungry. Get yourself a go-to protein and carb combo for the days you can’t bother to actually cook.

I hope these tips help you get through the rest of your quarter!