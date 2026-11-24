This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When my mom first dropped me off at college in my freshman year, I was expecting to miss her more than I really did. Life moved way too fast for me to think about anything other than my life here in Santa Barbara. I was hardly ever homesick because I was just busy.

Ever since I became a sophomore, I’ve started to realize how much responsibility it is to take care of yourself. Cooking meals, washing dishes, and cleaning bathrooms seem like such menial, minimal tasks on the outside. But they can get taxing.

A few weeks ago, after coming back from my fellowship’s retreat, I caught some kind of sickness and started crying randomly once I got home. It was really bizarre. I had just finished my load of laundry and was hanging up one of my dresses when, all of a sudden, I started thinking about how I wanted someone to make soup for me and kiss my forehead to check my temperature.

So I called my mom. There wasn’t really much she could do over the phone, but listening to her talk made me warm. She was talking about how if she were with me, she would make porridge for me and let me nap all day. I could hear her sniffling over the line because my pain has also always been hers, too. I knew that if I were there, she would wipe away my tears and hold my hand.

Missing Somebody I’m Becoming

I think what makes my relationship with my mom so unique is that she was once just like me growing up. She also went to UCSB, loves to read and cook, and we grew up in the same neighborhood around the same kinds of people. She’s quiet like I am, and she thinks about things the same way I do.

As I get older, I see myself inhabiting more and more of her features, and I also notice the patterns (good and bad) that we share. When I’m at my most beautiful, I look the most like my mom. Every flaw that I see in her is something that I see multiplied in myself, untamed by age. I used to never understand her love language of acts of service, but ever since becoming an adult, I’ve started to love people most by cooking for them, cleaning their dishes, or offering them rides.

It’s really weird to think about. I’m growing more into myself every day, but it feels more like I’m growing into her. And that’s something I unconsciously aspire to: I imitate all of her cooking habits, I try to be as pragmatic as she is, and most recently, I’ve discovered that I also really want to be a mom one day.

When I look at her, I see somebody whom I have never ever had to be strong for. She has always been someone who held my hand when I needed it and knew exactly when to let go. It’s scary to think that one day, if I ever want to become a mother, I might have to live up to that kind of strength.

I think that’s why, despite how I feel like I’m almost becoming her, I miss her more and more every day. The way I miss her feels almost childish most of the time.

Childhood to Adulthood

But by definition, I’m an adult. Sometimes I think about the way fish can leave their parents behind so immediately. And compared to my inability to go a week without texting my mom about something, I seem especially childish.

Going to college has made this transition even more prominent in my life. Sometimes I feel like everybody else is growing up faster than I am, whether that’s through their career, faith, education, relationships, or overall maturity. Although everybody is in this contained space of youthful adulthood together, we’re all developing in our own time, and it’s hard not to compare ourselves to the people who feel miles more mature than us.

But I think it’s okay for us to still feel like kids. Something I’ve been trying to remind myself of lately is the fact that although I’m an adult, I’m only nineteen. There’s no reason I should have it all figured out, and there’s no reason I shouldn’t feel like I’m not allowed to need anybody anymore.

Giving Thanks

In this season of Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the opportunity to grow up. All of the insecurities and difficulties I face are unique, but not enough for me to feel alone as long as I have my family to rely on.

I recognize that the relationship I have with my mom, and the dependence-to-independence struggles I’m dealing with, are privileges in themselves. I’m lucky to have a mom whom I can relate to and miss. I say with deep gratitude that I’m excited to go home to see her and feel like a little girl again.