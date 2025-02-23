Local Black-Owned Businesses To Support This Month—And Every Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February is Black History Month, a yearly reminder to be more intentional about supporting Black-owned local businesses and contributing to a stronger community.

At the beginning of the month, I was eager to explore Black-owned businesses as an alternative to my usual go-tos. However, I was disappointed to find that the list of such businesses in the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas was much shorter than I had expected.

Additionally, many websites listing these businesses were outdated—I discovered this after reading enticing descriptions of everything from Caribbean-Creole cuisine to handcrafted African-inspired beauty products, only to find that they were no longer available.

The short lifespan of these businesses is disheartening. While I can’t pinpoint the exact cause, I haven’t been as proactive as I could be in supporting Black-owned and local businesses. With the convenience of nearby franchises, I rarely made the effort to seek out these businesses—and it seems I’m not the only one.

I believe we can all make a greater effort to prioritize Black-owned businesses, so I persisted in my search and discovered some intriguing spots. Here are the highlights.

Fitness

Rhythm Dance and Fitness Studios

Tamarr Paul, the owner of Rhythm Dance and Fitness Studios, has over 20 years of experience incorporating his lyrics and hip-hop choreography into world-class, high-energy performances.

Beyond performing his original music and dance routines at some of Santa Barbara’s hottest clubs and venues, he teaches dance at local schools, offering physical education credits through his Rhythm program.

But don’t worry — you don’t have to be a world-class performer or student to experience Tamarr’s genius. You can sign up for his workout classes! By attending one of his innovative and exciting classes at either the ME Sabor Dance Studio or Santa Barbara Athletic Club, you can build strength and relieve stress in a fun, supportive environment.

Tamarr is recognized as an exceptional instructor, but beyond that, his choreography blends Jazz, Hip-Hop, Salsa, Tribal Afro-Brazilian dance, and fitness, introducing participants to art forms central to various cultures, particularly those of the Black community.

This month is a better time than ever to get your sweat on and try something new. Who knows, Tamarr’s classes could become your signature workout!

Food

Cristy’s Cookies

Cristy Ibarra, a licensed baker in the Santa Barbara area, specializes in small-batch gourmet treats, with a particular focus on cookies and cakes. Although she doesn’t have a permanent storefront, customers can place orders by phone, with her number available in her Instagram bio.

Gipsy Hill Bakery

At Gipsy Hill Bakery, baker and chef Sandra Adu Zelli sells a variety of sweet and savory goods, from artfully crafted, picture-perfect galettes, to bagels, cakes, and seasonal delights like hot cross buns and Thanksgiving pies.

All Gipsy Hill products are crafted using organic produce from the Central Coast, guaranteeing both exceptional flavor and environmental sustainability. You can find Zelli and her team at various community events and pop-ups, but the best way to track her down is by following Gipsy Hill on Instagram, where she posts the most up-to-date information.

Brook Buchan / Spoon

Fan Favorites

Woody’s Detail

Woody’s is a car detailing place known for its outstanding customer service (just check out its Yelp reviews), attention to detail, and unbeatable value.

Whether you need paint protection, exterior detailing, or a thorough cleaning of nearly any part of your car, Woody’s guarantees excellent service.

LunaBella Makeup & Hair

For over a decade, creators Ashe and Christin Brown have perfected their skills in on-location special event hair and makeup services. Their mission is to enhance their clients’ natural beauty, a goal they consistently achieve, as reflected in their glowing reviews.

The work of the power duo has been featured in many publications and blogs, making their boutique the ultimate destination for your next beauty refresh. For booking inquiries, their website is best.

By ordering a dozen cookies from Cristy’s or attending one of Tamarr’s classes, you’ll support Black business owners and help build a more connected and resilient community. While your support may not guarantee these businesses’ longevity, every contribution truly makes a difference.