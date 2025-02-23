The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Isla Vista is the best place in the world for fun nights on the weekends, but I’m constantly appalled by the price of food in our community. When I want food past 10 p.m., I’m rarely looking for quality. Most times, I just want something to ease my hunger and put me right to sleep.

But where are the best deals in IV hiding? Traps are waiting around every dark corner, preying on the hungry with poor financial judgment. But don’t worry, I’ve compiled a list of the best spots for a quick late-night bite that won’t drain your bank account. These are the best deals for when you don’t feel like cooking at home or in the dorm.

The deals

My first suggestion would have to be the infamous Wingstop. While I would usually avoid Wingstop because of their high prices, the boneless meal deal at $18.99 has caught my attention recently. My friends and I got this for the Super Bowl and were very happy with it.

This deal is great if you’re going back to your triple dorm or your packed house in IV. It’s right under $10 for two people, and only about $7 for three, making it the perfect meal before bed for you and your friends.

Another classic for my friends and I is the IV Deli grilled cheese. It’s only about $8 and is a simple meal that won’t upset your stomach before bed. I would highly suggest this for anyone hankering for some carbs because it curbs that craving immediately. They also have plenty of chips and sodas if you’re looking for something extra.

If you love sandwiches, Sam’s To Go is the way to go. Their small sandwiches are around $10, and each half is super filling. My roommate and I love eating half for dinner before going out, and then having the rest post-game. The employees are always super friendly, and their sandwiches are hands down the best in IV.

Be sure to get your Sam’s early though, since it closes at 10 pm each night. And I can assure you after sitting in the fridge for a bit, Sam’s sandwiches taste even better!

Another well-known IV joint is Woodstock’s. They offer $4 slices past 9 pm every day, so grab one or two for yourself and you won’t feel guilty over the charge in the morning. Their pizza is consistently good and the portions are super generous, making it the perfect late-night snack.

Molly Longest / Her Campus

One shop that I haven’t personally tried but has great reviews is Deja Vu Cafe. They have a super reasonably priced “Gaucho Burger” at only $8.95. They also have mozzarella sticks for the same price that I know I would love. Deja Vu is also open until 1:30 am every night, so if you find yourself out past 12, you’re in luck with this spot.

Last but certainly not least is my personal favorite, Super Cuca’s. They have a whole $8 menu that has quesadillas with the meat of your choosing, burritos, and more. Their portions are amazing and I frequent Super Cuca’s even in the daylight.

But the best thing on their menu if you’re not trying to break the bank, is the $4 cheese quesadilla. This is my go-to after a night out because it’s cheap, but also yummy and filling. I seriously cannot recommend Super Cuca’s enough, especially for those of you who are always craving Mexican food like myself.

While Santa Barbara is a notoriously expensive place to live, Isla Vista has some deals that can appease all of us college students. I definitely recommend supporting these restaurants after a night out because they’re doing their best to keep prices low for IV! Be responsible on the weekends and even more responsible with your spending by taking advantage of these deals!