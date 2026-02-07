Is The Morning Out The New Night Out?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a wannabe retired night owl, I used to spend my weeks constantly attempting to be a morning person. I tried all the weird TikTok hacks, wishfully set dozens of alarms, and yet, I always found myself hitting snooze. After enough failed attempts, I eventually considered myself unchangeable. I was a night owl by trade, and that was that.

But there’s something about being in college, surrounded by so many girls with different lifestyles, that forces you to adjust. I currently live with 18 girls. Trust me, I know that sounds completely insane, and at 11 PM on a Thursday, it usually is.

Being a chronic night owl, I was always baffled by the idea of meeting friends for plans as early as 9 AM (yes, 9 AM was “early” in my head). To me, that idea felt completely foreign. I was constantly asking myself why anyone would voluntarily choose to be perceived that early in the day.

But, something in me shifted this year. I’m not sure whether it’s the influence of my early-riser roommates or my frontal lobe finally developing, but I’ve started to see the light (literally).

The early bird social life

I’ve decided that I am entering this new era where social fulfillment can look just as good in a matching lounge set as it does in a black mini skirt. By changing my mindset to focus on the “early bird” social life, I finally feel excited to wake up early.

To be clear: This is not about forcing yourself to wake up at 5 AM to go on a run, or have a long, grueling morning. Instead, it is about intentional connection, like romanticizing your mornings and starting them with the things and people that make you happy.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I am still a full supporter of the occasional rot in bed till 1 PM vibe. You will also still catch me hanging out on a Thursday night, but I’ve noticed that making a conscious effort to make plans early actually helps me to get my day going in the best way. Having something to look forward to the night before can make such a difference. Whether it’s plans with a friend or even a new breakfast you’re excited to make, prioritizing the things you actually want to do rather than things you feel you have to do is the ultimate self-care.

How To Romanticize Your A.M.

If you’re looking to add something intentional to your morning routine without sacrificing your social life, here’s the early bird social life menu:

The Coastal Catch Up: Living by the beach is — in my opinion — the best thing in the entire world. But when we’re caught up in the late nights and mid-day naps, we often forget to actually look at the ocean we pay so much to live near. There is a specific peace that exists at Sands before the rest of the world (or the rest of the student body) wakes up. Whether it’s sitting on your oceanside deck with a cup of coffee or taking a beach walk before the marine layer lifts, waking up and appreciating the view is a perfect way to remind yourself to be present.

The Low-Stakes Coffee Run: Sometimes, the best social plans are the ones that require the least amount of effort. One of my favorite ways to embrace the mornings is the “no-prep” coffee run. This isn’t the coffee run where you put on a full outfit and makeup; it’s the throw on a sweatshirt and your Uggs type of run. Walking to a local cafe with a friend and just standing in line may seem insignificant, but in reality, it is a great way to set the tone for the rest of your day. It’s a low-pressure way to catch up with a friend you haven’t seen in a while without the commitment of a four-hour dinner and late night.

Beat The Rush: Head to the recreation center before the crowd or finally book that workout class you’ve been wanting to try. I’ve found that booking a class (especially one with a notorious cancellation fee) actually forces me to stick to the commitment, because no one wants to pay 10 extra dollars for one more hour of sleep. The best hack? Inviting a friend! Hitting snooze is significantly harder when your friend is knocking on your door. Plus, the post-workout coffee is a fun bonus to get you through those extra reps.

The Accountability Factor: I don’t know about everyone else, but if something is not in my Google Calendar, I won’t do it. As a busy college student, I am constantly juggling midterms, clubs, and a million other must-dos. So I’ve started to add these early bird moments into my daily routine on my calendar to hold myself accountable. Even something as simple as adding “9 AM Sands walk” as an event on my calendar feels like a step in the right direction. It signals to my brain that this social time is just as important as my academic time. When you start giving your morning joy the same respect as your morning classes, your whole schedule begins to shift in favor of your well-being.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

Quality over quantity

Choosing to utilize your mornings doesn’t mean you have to hang up your going-out shoes for good. It isn’t about social isolation, it’s about social variety.

There is a specific kind of magic before noon. A version of yourself that is more present, more caffeinated, and more ready to actually listen. We’re realizing that the sun doesn’t have to set to feel like our social lives have started.

So, next time your group chat goes quiet on a Friday night, don’t think about it as a “lost” night. Think about it as a head-start. Whether it’s a beach walk or chaotic roommate breakfast, the morning era is here to stay.