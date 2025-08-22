Interning 101: Surviving & Thriving in the Corporate World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every college student feels the pressure — locking in one of those internships out of the 100 you applied to for the upcoming summer. The application blur, the endless cover letter edits, the LinkedIn stalking — it all leads to that one email that finally says congratulations. But no one can really prepare you for what comes after: the first day.

Getting off the train in downtown Philly, I wasn’t totally sure where I was going. After a couple tries (and a few wrong turns), I finally got Google Maps to cooperate and found the building. I pressed the buzzer to head up the building, dressed in my best attempt at business casual — not really sure if I was overdressed, underdressed, or somewhere in between.

This summer, I’m interning at PUNCH Media, a PR and marketing firm in the heart of Philadelphia. That first day felt unfamiliar, but I’ve come to realize that feeling is universal. Everyone starts somewhere, and being new isn’t something to be embarrassed about — it’s just part of the process.

Here’s what I’ve learned during my internship so far, and what I’ll carry with me when it comes to social skills, career goals, and understanding how people and workplaces really operate.

Doing It Right (Even If You’re Still Figuring It Out)

It’s better to ask questions than staying silent

As an intern, you’ll encounter new software, schedules, workflows, and team dynamics—and much of it will simply require adjusting to “how things are done.” That’s normal. Internships are about learning, growing, and showing that you care. The people around you know there will be things you don’t know—that’s why they offer guidance, review your work, and give feedback. It’s all part of the process.

Asking questions shows that you’re engaged, eager to learn, and committed to doing things right.

That said, I don’t fully agree with the idea that “there’s no such thing as a stupid question.”

Some questions can be avoided with a little research or initiative. Choosing your questions wisely shows that you’ve taken the time to think things through first. There’s nothing wrong with trying something on your own and then asking for a review—you can always go back and improve from there.

2. Prepared people succeed

In meetings, take notes on everything—clients, brands, people, the order of operations, and to-do’s. You learn a lot just by listening and observing how people communicate on calls. Take notes during workshops, and any time someone assigns you a task, come prepared—walk up to their desk with a notebook or open doc ready.

It might feel like you’re doing too much, but you’re not. With so much new information coming at you, you won’t remember everything. Taking notes gives you something to refer back to and follow—like a checklist—to stay on track.

3.Go to events & happy hours

As much as the 9–5 is already an adjustment and can feel like a long day, don’t miss out on the fun stuff. Beyond coffee chats and getting to know your team, happy hours and after-work events are great for bonding and connecting outside the office setting.

It makes work more enjoyable and gives you the chance to explore the area, try new food and drinks, and meet people you wouldn’t otherwise cross paths with. Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone is never a bad thing—that’s what you’re here for, after all: to build an experience.

4. Don’t blow all your summer savings on corporate outfits

There are so many budget-friendly options that still look professional—H&M, Amazon, Ann Taylor, Nordstrom Rack, Express, and more. If you’re only dressing up for the summer (like me—I live in flip-flops year-round at UCSB and wouldn’t have it any other way), there’s no need to splurge.

Of course, it’s never a bad idea to invest in a few quality staples for your future, but you don’t have to break the bank to look the part now.

5. Want a counter offer? Show it!

Whether it’s your first internship or your last before job hunting, show that you care about being part of the team. If you see long-term potential, express interest in growing with the company. Teams look for people who not only perform well but also want to be there — so take initiative, take on more responsibility, and let them know you’d love to return or stay full time.

be proud of yourself this summer

Landing an internship is a big deal. Whether you’re working toward your future career goals or just figuring out what you don’t want to do, it’s all part of the process. Internships are about trial and error, learning by doing, and stepping into the real world one day at a time.

You took the initiative. You’re showing up. You’re taking on real responsibility during a time in life when you technically don’t have to—and that says a lot. It’s easy to stay in your comfort zone, but you chose growth, curiosity, and experience. That’s something to be incredibly proud of.