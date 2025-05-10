Internship 101: How to Make the Most of Your Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first day of an internship feels ten times scarier than the first day at a new school. At least for me, it did. For the past year, I have been working for a global trade association as a marketing intern. Some days, it just feels like any other job, but then there are times that I realize that this is big time, and I am working towards my future career. For instance, the first time an email I had written and designed was sent out. I want to share a bit about my personal experience and advice for others looking to intern during college.

This internship has done a great job of preparing me for future positions. It has taught me workplace skills such as time and project management, professionalism, how to better communicate in a professional setting, and how to make the perfect Nespresso coffee (10/10 recommend all offices having a Nespresso machine).

I learned lessons and skills through my time interning that I would not have learned in class. The marketing and communications field is vast, and no one will ever be able to know everything there is to know. However, working in a position within the field exposed me to platforms, strategies, and techniques that my classes didn’t cover.

During my internship, I also learned the importance of networking. I used to hate the idea of networking; it felt so fake and inauthentic to me. Now, I realize just how valuable a tool it is. When people say, “it is not what you know, but who you know”, they aren’t exaggerating. Building relationships and making connections can open so many doors that otherwise might have remained closed.

Beyond networking, another major way my internship shaped me was by pushing me outside my comfort zone. Over the past year, I have grown exponentially as a student, employee, and person. Being in this position has forced me outside of my comfort zone time and time again. It has pushed me to grow and gain self-confidence in my skills and abilities. No one in the “real world” is going to push you toward your goals and dreams, motivate you, or cheer you on better than you can. It is up to you to go for the things you want and make them happen.

One of my biggest challenges over the last year has been dealing with imposter syndrome. When I started this job, I truly felt unqualified. I was constantly wondering why they hired me and looking to others to guide me on small tasks. It was a struggle; one I still sometimes deal with. But through time and proving to myself that I was capable, I have been able to overcome it. Something I learned along the way was that most people feel this way at some point in time. No one is truly an expert on everything, and we are all continuing to learn.

One of my biggest tips for other college students who are interested in interning is to have a solid resume and cover letter. If you don’t have much prior experience, that’s ok! Highlight class projects and skills you have gained through your studies. When you are looking for an internship, check job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, and your school’s career site. Do not be afraid to research companies you are interested in to see if they offer internships. Finding an internship can feel impossible, but persistence is key. Just keep applying.

Once you secure an internship, do your best to stand out. Make meaningful connections with your coworkers, offer to help with projects, ask to learn about different roles, always ask questions, and be helpful and positive. If you ever feel like you will not meet a deadline, communicate with your supervisor before it passes. Employers want to see that you are eager to learn, grow, and contribute.

After the internship, it is important to stay in touch with the people you have connected with. Sending an occasional email to update them on your schooling or career moves can help maintain those relationships. LinkedIn is also a great tool for this. Commenting on their posts and sharing your own updates can keep you on their radar. And of course, do not forget to update your resume to reflect all the experience and skills you gained!

Looking back over the last year, I have changed and grown so much. This experience has shaped my career goals by teaching me what I truly enjoy, and just as importantly, what I do not want to do. I am so grateful that I have had this opportunity and cannot wait to see what is next for me professionally. Every internship is what you make of it, so take risks, ask questions, and soak up every experience. You never know where it might lead you.