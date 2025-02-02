How To Have Your Own “Winter Arc”: Tips On Making The Most Of Winter Quarter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve seen the term “winter arc” all over my For You Page this season, and I certainly think it’s a very useful way of thinking about how to approach the dreaded winter quarter. While there are many amazing things to happen this quarter, it can be hard to enjoy it without the looming deadlines, difficult classes, and chilly nights.

Your own winter arc can consist of any goals you’d like to achieve for yourself during this time of year. My own personal goals are to be less distracted when studying and raise my GPA. In order to achieve our lofty goals we must first combat the winter blues, or in more severe cases, Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is essentially a drop in motivation for one’s life during the fall and winter. This can make socializing, working, or even small tasks like eating and showering very daunting for those affected. If you feel this extreme drop in mood during the winter, it could be worth getting a diagnosis from your healthcare provider.

The main tip for everyone trying to survive the winter, as well as those with SAD, is to increase your time spent in the sun. It can actually be that simple, and luckily we have 10-11 hours of sunlight per day during Santa Barbara winters.

Professionals suggest taking long walks outside and luckily we have the perfect beaches for these on campus! Try Sands Beach, Depressions, or my personal favorite, Devereux when you’re feeling overwhelmed by the quarter. Even just a few minutes soaking up the sun between classes always makes me feel a lot calmer.

Beyond beach walks, prioritizing your sleep is crucial to improving your mood in the winter because the decrease in daylight hours can mess with your circadian rhythm. If you go to bed earlier and wake up earlier, it will help your body mimic the sun’s hours. You might also need more sleep than usual due to increased energy depletion, so it’s always a good idea to go to bed as soon as possible.

Now that I’ve discussed some ways to prevent the winter blues and Seasonal Affective Disorder, the winter arc can commence and I’ll provide some tips on staying “locked in” this quarter.

The first technique is a classic, the Pomodoro Technique. This technique consists of setting a timer for 25 minutes and working nonstop, then having a 5 minute break after. You can repeat this cycle as many times as needed, I’ll usually try to complete an assignment before I take a longer break and start again!

Another great way to “lock in” is to have designated “lock in spots” throughout campus. I personally love the UCen tables near Starbucks, the 4th floor of the library (currently here), or my dorm room desk. I like to think I’ve trained my brain to focus when I’m in these locations. Whether that’s true or not is up for debate but it doesn’t really matter if it works, right?

I also love to study in the sun whenever I can. There’s tons of tables sprinkled throughout campus to work at when the sun’s out, or you can always try the UCen lawn. This is a great way to combat SAD and get your work done!

The best way I’ve found to be able to focus is by making a to-do list for each week and creating a unique list of tasks for every day of the week. I find that this helps me to digest my assignments easily and avoid procrastination. It’s also a little serotonin boost every time I check off an assignment, and every drop of motivation helps during this quarter.

At the end of the day, your winter arc is what you make of it. Remember to take care of yourself throughout this “grind season” and think of all that you will have accomplished by spring break!