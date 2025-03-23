How to Gain a Guy in 10 Weeks: A Guide To Getting Your Section Crush This Spring Quarter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Spring is almost here, the sun is shining (kinda), the flowers are blooming, and your lecture hall just got 1000% more interesting because of that cute guy sitting three rows ahead of you. A new quarter means that your brand-new class schedule introduces you to a whole new roster of potential crushes. Maybe there’s someone who immediately caught your eye on Day 1, or perhaps you’ll find yourself drawn to the guy who always has the best discussion points in section. Either way, spring quarter is the perfect time for a fresh start. Here’s how to go from casual classmates to something more—without making it weird.

Before we get into it, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the outdated idea that girls should wait for guys to make the first move. It’s 2025—why should we still be acting like we’re in a Jane Austen novel? If you see someone you’re interested in, go for it. Life is too short to wait around hoping he somehow deciphers your subtle glances. Confidence is attractive, and making the first move isn’t desperate—it’s empowering. Now, let’s get into it.

Week 1-2: The Soft Launch

The goal here is simple: get on his radar. Show up, look approachable, and maybe even sit within his general vicinity; position yourself in a way that makes casual interactions more natural. If you’re feeling bold, a casual “Hey, is this seat taken?” never hurts. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Keep things light—no need to go full rom-com just yet.

Week 3-4: The Mutual Awareness Phase

By now, he should at least recognize you, and maybe even associate you with something—whether it’s your thoughtful class contributions or your funny side comments. This is the time for subtle engagement: eye contact, a smile in passing, and occasionally exchanging comments about the class workload or a particularly tough lecture.

A great way to strengthen familiarity is through shared experiences. If there’s a group chat for the class, join it and contribute every now and then. Being an active (but not overbearing) participant can help create casual familiarity before you even strike up a one-on-one convo.

Week 5-6: The Friendly Foundation

At this point, your goal is to create a reason to talk outside of passing moments. Start with casual interactions related to class. Time to escalate—casually. Maybe you “accidentally” forget a pencil or need clarification on an assignment. Or, better yet, bond over needing help. “Hey, did you get what the professor meant about X? I’m totally lost.” Even if you’re not totally lost, it’s a great way to start a conversation and gauge his vibe.

Another easy strategy? Compliment something specific. If he makes an insightful point in discussion, acknowledge it. “That was such a good perspective on the reading—I didn’t think about it like that!” People remember who make them feel good.

If your section has study groups, try to end up in the same one. This is prime bonding time without pressure, and you’ll get a better sense of whether there’s anything beyond surface-level attraction.

Week 7-8: The Outside-of-Class Connection

Now’s the time to test the waters beyond academics. If there’s a class-related event, project or exam coming up, suggest studying together or in a small group. If your class has a coffee shop nearby, try something casual like “I’m grabbing coffee after class, wanna come?” Or if that’s too bold, even trying “I’m going to the lib after class if you wanna come?” This may be a more natural transition as it still relates to class. Framing it as an open invitation keeps it low-pressure while giving him the opportunity to say yes.

Spring quarter is full of campus events— concerts, sports games, even just a sunny day on the quad are all easy ways to transition into non-academic hangouts. If you want to be extra smooth, bring up a campus event in conversation, then suggest going together if he seems interested.

Week 9-10: The Moment of Truth

By now, you’ve built up some rapport, and the quarter is winding down. If things have been going well, drop a subtle hint about wanting to hang out outside of class. Something like “This class was so fun, we should grab lunch sometime before finals consume us” keeps it casual.

If you’re feeling confident, just go for it. “Hey, I’ve had fun sitting next to you this quarter. Want to grab dinner this weekend?” If he’s into it, great! If not, no stress—spring quarter is all about fresh starts, and the good news is, summer is around the corner so you won’t have to see him for a few months! There’s always next quarter’s section crush.

Remember: you don’t need to wait for him to make a move. If you want to hang out, ask. If you like him, tell him. If you shoot your shot and it doesn’t work out, at least you won’t be stuck wondering what if?

Final Thoughts

The key to all of this? Keep it light, fun, and pressure-free. College is the perfect time to put yourself out there without overthinking every move. We’re all in the same boat. The worst thing that can happen is that he doesn’t reciprocate—and honestly, that’s not the end of the world. Rejection is redirection, and is also unfortunately an inevitable part of life. At the very least, you’ll have made a new friend—and who doesn’t love that?

Even if things don’t turn into a grand love story, you’ll have put yourself out there, which is a win in itself. And who knows? Maybe your section crush has been trying to figure out how to talk to you this whole time.