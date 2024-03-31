What To Do This Spring Quarter: Taking Advantage of SB

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

With spring quarter upon us, it’s imperative that we really take in how special Santa Barbara is. When I was deciding which college to attend, UCSB won, firstly for my academics, but secondly because I knew I would always love the environment. We go to college in a city rich with history, nature, and very cute picture spots. Join me this quarter in branching out and enjoying what Santa Barbara has in store!

Festivals

While it’s nice to have a quiet brunch or go to the beach for some tanning, sometimes I need a crowded scene to get me energized. In Santa Barbara, there’s an array of festivals and celebrations to attend that reflect our city’s history and uplift the surrounding environment. Coming up from April 27th and 28th, Santa Barbara is hosting an Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park. Gauchos take great pride in the beautiful area we go to school in, so why not take some time to appreciate what Mother Earth has to offer!

The festival offers music and entertainment, a plant-forward food court, and much more. If you’re too tied up in April, the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival taking place from May 25th-27th. A variety of street painters will be present to put their skills to work using pastels on the pavement at the Old Mission Santa Barbara. Not only is this a beautiful event to see, but it can be a pre-activity to a nice dinner date. Take advantage of what our city provides us with, and enjoy some time out of the IV bubble.

Hiking

I told myself that this year I would try to do two very important things more often: getting outside and exercising. My favorite way to kill two birds with one stone is hiking! Hiking in general reminds me of home, so I try to work it into my routine when I need to ground myself a little bit and think. Afterwards, I feel amazing and am ready to refocus on my schoolwork. A few hiking spots I’d like to recommend include Hot Springs Canyon Trail, La Cumbre Peak, and if you’re truly looking to get away for a bit, any of the available Channel Islands hikes. The Hot Springs Canyon Trail is an incredible workout with a reward.

Personally, I think there’s nothing cooler than finding natural spots to take a dip, so this trail is perfect to get in touch with Mother Nature. Not looking to get your hair wet? No worries! La Cumbre Peak offers (in my opinion) one of the greatest views of Santa Barbara. Seeing the area from a high point helps me put things into perspective, and reminds me to savor what truly matters to me. There’s no better spot to enjoy spring’s bloom than on a hiking trail.

Brunch Spots

If you’re less of an outdoors enthusiast, and would rather grab a good coffee with some scenery, why not get some brunch? Reunion Kitchen offers all day breakfast with an absolutely stunning view on the sand. Get some delicious food, and take some cute springy pictures after! I have had great experiences with the service here, and can never stop staring at the ocean right in front of me. A personal recommendation off the menu is Rosemary’s Chicken and Biscuits! If you’re looking for a spot where you can dress up a bit and still have an amazing view, Convivo has a delicious variety of brunch options. The venue itself is great for some pictures, and it’s just a short walk from the beach for a nice day of tanning. A morning of some good food and friends makes all the difference for me when I’m overwhelmed with schoolwork.

Solvang

There’s a few great moments throughout the quarter when I’m free enough for a day trip. The most popular spot for a lot of UCSB students (and for good reason) is Solvang. A trip to Solvang can provide a new sense of appreciation for Santa Barbara, while getting a break from Goleta and Isla Vista. There is so much more to Santa Barbara than we are initially exposed to, and Solvang is a great step out of the comfort zone. A few things to do there include boutique shopping, cycling, and stopping at one of their many museums. Take a brain break by learning about some of Solvang’s history, and enjoy the beautiful environment less than an hour away from our campus.

Axe Throwing

If there’s one thing that builds up as the quarter goes on, it’s stress. Why not blow off some steam by throwing an ax around? Whether you’re ready to hit the target with some friends, or have a very interesting first date, ax throwing is a great indoor activity to check off the bucket list. Just like bowling, you can reserve a lane at State Street Axe Club for a bought amount of time and throw to your heart’s content. Happy Axing!

I hope these activities and places enrich your sunny spring quarter experience, Gauchos!