From Local Treasures to Big City Classics: Best Museums for Your Next Getaway

Whether you’re planning a cute date, girls’ trip, family outing, or just looking for inspiration for your next adventure, museums are always a great idea. Over the past two years of living in beautiful Santa Barbara, I’ve realized there are actually so many cultural spots worth checking out!

Beyond a quick day trip in SB, maybe you’re planning a weekend getaway to another city or even mapping out that dreamy Euro summer itinerary—either way, museums can add a little extra depth (and aesthetic photo ops) to your travels. From must-visit spots in major cities to hidden gems, I’ve rounded up some of my favorites, along with highlights and recommendations based on different interests.

Oh, and just a little tip—when my parents visited for the weekend, I was in charge of the itinerary, and taking them to a museum was the perfect way to prove I was doing more than just tanning at the beach and partying (lol, sorry Mom and Dad if you’re reading this). So, if you need to impress the parentals, this is a good one to keep in mind!

local museum spotlights

SBMA (Santa Barbara Museum of Art)

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art isn’t just a place to admire art — it’s also a hub for creativity, connection, and new experiences! From writing workshops and gallery sketching sessions to artist conversations and hands-on workshops for both kids and adults, there’s always something happening. Check out their event calendar for a full lineup of upcoming activities!

Plus, SB County students with a valid ID get in for free. Current exhibitions range from Stillness and Movement in contemporary art to works exploring East Asian art and Romanticism, with even more exciting exhibits in the making. Whether you’re here to appreciate the art or dive into a creative experience, this museum has something for everyone. Also, it’s an opportunity to support local art and communities!

SBMM (Santa Barbara Maritime Museum)

Perfect for a fun and low-key outing, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is great for kids and adults alike. You’ll learn about the history of SB’s docks, the challenges sailors face navigating local currents, and all kinds of fascinating harbor facts. If you’re into surfing, they also have exhibits on the evolution of surfboards and local surf culture.

It’s a great spot to hangout on a chill afternoon—plan to spend a couple of hours here, then grab a coffee at Dart Coffee, which is conveniently located in the same building. This small café has gorgeous outdoor seating overlooking the harbor, making it the perfect place to get some work done or just relax and chat. Bonus: on weekends, tons of families bring their adorable dogs, which is honestly the best part (and definitely makes me miss my own dog).

Tickets are only $6 with a student ID, so it’s an easy and affordable way to mix a little history, coffee, and a cute waterfront walk into your day!

Not exactly a traditional museum, but the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is a must-visit, especially now that spring is around the corner and everything is in bloom! This gorgeous outdoor space is the perfect mix of nature, history, and relaxation. It offers green trails, many wildflowers, and stunning views of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

You can explore different sections showcasing California’s native plants or just find a peaceful spot to sit. Whether you’re looking for a solo reset, a cute date idea, or a fun weekend outing with friends, the Botanic Garden is such a dreamy spot to escape into nature without leaving Santa Barbara!

The Best Museums to Explore Across the Country

West Coast Favorites

One of my all-time favorite museums on the West Coast (bias alert—I lived in LA) is The Getty. It’s absolutely stunning, perched on its own little hill with breathtaking views of the city. You’ll need to make a reservation for a time slot, but admission is free—just be prepared to pay $20 for parking in the bottom garage. From there, you take a scenic shuttle ride to the museum. Once inside, you’ll find a mix of Renaissance classics, modern art movements, and rotating exclusive exhibitions. There are also restaurants, cafés, and pop-up experiences—like a cool perfume-making workshop—making it the perfect addition to any LA day trip.

Another West Coast favorite is SFMOMA (San Francisco Museum of Modern Art). I love San Francisco, and if you’re making a trip up north, it’s an easy drive with fun stops along the way, like Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea (an amazing girl’s get-away trip idea). Admission is $23 with a valid student ID, and if you’re under 18, it’s free! Just make sure to reserve a time slot in advance.

East Coast Must-Sees

Away from the West Coast, my absolute favorite museum is The Art Institute of Chicago. I just visited last weekend while visiting my best friend in Chicago, and it was amazing. Not only is it located right in the heart of downtown, but the museum itself is stunning and offers an incredibly diverse range of art—from ancient Egyptian artifacts to European masterpieces, medieval armor, and gifted art collections. They also have some unique Chicago-specific exhibitions that make it even more special.

Another must-visit is The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. NYC has so much art to offer, but MoMA is a must if you love contemporary and modern pieces. With multiple floors of exhibitions, it’s one of the most impressive collections of 20th- and 21st-century art you’ll find in the country. They showcase everything from Van Gogh’s Starry Night to works by Warhol, Basquiat, and Kusama. Plus, their gift shop has a lot of unique NYC souvenirs.

Also, if you’re in NYC, you have to check out The New York Public Library. I had always wanted to see it because of how famous and gorgeous it is, but I didn’t realize it also houses the Treasure Gallery, which is right inside when you walk straight in. Here, you can see some truly historic artifacts up close, like a framed copy of the Bill of Rights, works by Mary Wollstonecraft (yes, the feminist writer we all studied in AP Euro!), and even a Gutenberg Bible. The best part? It’s completely free to visit!

Going international? favorite museums for your next Europe city trip

As some of you might know from reading my articles before (shoutout and thank you!), I lived in Utrecht, the Netherlands, for most of my life – situated right outside of Amsterdam. Now that applications are opening and closing for different study-abroad quarters, and with junior year approaching, all my friends are planning to explore Europe (and I can’t wait to see the pics and hear about all the awesome things my fellow Gauchos will do!)—I thought I’d share some of my favorite museums in Amsterdam and the Netherlands for anyone heading there, or those planning an epic European trip this summer.

In Amsterdam, my top picks are the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Anne Frank House. The last one is a bit heavier and not focused so much on the type of art I have discussed throughout this article, but the museum is a must-see. The story of Anne Frank is something we all know and have studied, and it’s so important for everyone who can visit to do so. There’s so much history and art across Europe, and I hope you’ll take advantage of being so connected and able to travel while you can. I love art, and I hope you will explore these museums on your next trip!