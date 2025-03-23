For My Taurus, Gemini & Aries Girlies: The Ultimate Spring Birthday Celebration Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before we know it, we’ll be back for my favorite time of year, which is spring quarter at UCSB! One reason I love it so much? My birthday is in May, and I can’t wait to celebrate with all my friends. I’ll admit, I’m not much of a party host, but that doesn’t mean I won’t get all the girls together for a cute celebration. So, Aries, Gemini, and Taurus girlies, listen up! Let me take you through my birthday brainstorm with some fun, low-stress ideas for hosting a cute girls’ gathering and making your special day unforgettable!

no car? No problem!

During my freshman year, my friends and I didn’t have cars, so we had to get creative with on-campus celebrations.

One of our funniest traditions was spending hours eating ice cream from the self-serve stand in DLG. For my best friend Millie’s birthday, everyone was busy with classes and studying during finals week, so DLG was easy for everyone. We pushed tables together outside, had a big dinner with cake, and celebrated her birthday until we got picked out by the closing crew. Silly? Maybe. But it just made sense.

Another classic: the bluffs. Bring a huge blanket, a cake, snacks, drinks, and enjoy the sunset with your friends. You can switch it up too—go for a sunset dip, take it down to the beach, or make it a DIY night with painting canvases or jewelry making. You could even take over the volleyball court at Sea Lookout Park. There are so many ways to make it your own.

And of course, a Sands Beach day is never a bad idea. Sands is gorgeous, whether you walk or bike along the bluffs to get there. The beach is super accessible and a great meeting point if you want to invite more people. You could organize a casual beach day, a Spikeball tournament, or just relax in the sun!

Let’s play dress up: dinner ideas

1. Mizza

Located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, Mizza serves some of the best Italian cuisine in town. Their pasta is insanely good, and the lasagna is a must-try! Afterward, grab some ice cream from McConnell’s or a “freeze” from Pressed Juicery for the perfect end to a delicious meal.

2. Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

This restaurant is located right on the waterfront, making it the perfect spot to enjoy fresh fish while taking in stunning ocean views. It’s first-come, first-served, so be sure to arrive early to secure a spot for your party. If you’re looking to make it more of a day trip, the beach is a beautiful small bay with plenty of parking, perfect for tanning and swimming!

3. Bettina

If you’re in the mood for fabulous pizza, Bettina in Montecito is where you need to be. Known for its thin-crust pizza and chic, fun atmosphere, it’s a go-to for a stylish birthday dinner. Just be sure to make a reservation, because this spot gets packed quickly!

4. Lucky Penny

Her Campus UCSB just did a collab with them, so go order a pizza and check it out on our Instagram! Lucky Penny has been one of my favorites for a long time—it’s the perfect spot for a casual yet delicious meal. Their cute outdoor backyard area, tasty pizzas, fresh salads, and shareable plates make it an easy go-to.

Weekend celebrations: best brunch spots

1. Jeannine’s

If you’re looking for a cozy brunch spot with a little bit of everything, Jeannine’s is your go-to. It gets busy on weekends, so I recommend making a reservation. With multiple locations, including one in downtown SB and another right on the waterfront, you can pick the perfect location!

2. Paula’s Pancake House

For Galentine’s Day, my friends and I took a trip to Solvang and ended up at Paula’s Pancake House. We walked by and saw it was packed, so we knew it had to be good. Their thin Danish pancakes came with endless filling options, and everything was so delicious. Solvang itself is such a fun little getaway, with European-inspired streets, cute shops, and great bakeries. After brunch, we spent the day wandering around and enjoying the scenic drive up the coast, I highly recommend this outing!

3. Chad’s Café

This spot has everything you could want for a relaxed, beachside meal. This place is also located on the water in downtown Santa Barbara, and honestly, you cannot go wrong with any restaurant located on this strip. They serve breakfast all day, from sweet treats like chocolate chip pancakes to food like chicken-fried steak. There’s something on the menu for everyone!

There are so many fun ideas for celebrating your birthday this year, and this is just my brainstorm list! Whether you mix and match activities in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara, or take a local road trip for a weekend getaway, the possibilities are endless. From beach days to brunch spots and everything in between, there’s something for everyone! And with spring’s perfect weather, it’s the best time to get creative and make the most of your special day!