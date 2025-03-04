How to Have a Birthday on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Your birthday is the one day a year when it’s all about you! Now that we are in college we spend most of our year away from home, and more often than not our special day is spent on campus. My birthday is in October, so I have celebrated my past 4 birthdays here at Colgate, and it’s looked a little different each year. Whether you want something lowkey like a picnic or a big party, there are so many fun ways to celebrate on campus that are easy, affordable and adorable. Here are some ideas to help you plan the perfect birthday party for either yourself or a special someone on campus.

All good birthday celebrations start with a cake, and custom treats are way more accessible in Hamilton than most might think. If you want something a little more special than a supermarket sheet cake, places in town such as Maxwell’s and Flour and Salt take custom cake orders that you can design yourself. I’ve done this for my last two birthdays, and I got to pick everything from design to color, and even a custom filling. My best tip is to place your order about 3 weeks in advance to give them enough time to bake and decorate your order exactly how you want. This is a great way to personalize your celebration and support a local business!

The next key ingredient for a perfect birthday party is the decorations, and they don’t have to break the bank. Maximize your budget by making a trip to the dollar store, where you can find balloons, streamers, and other table decor at an affordable price and in a variety of different colors. This is also a great opportunity to tap into your DIY skills. For example, I hosted a dinner party on campus the other week and made my own menus using printer paper and Trader Joe’s bags to decorate the table. There are so many great finds to be had and even untapped potential in the things you already own, so you can tailor your birthday setup to reflect what you love.

Finally, the arguably most important part of a birthday is your people, because they are the ones who have watched you grow throughout your year. Create a fun evite that matches your theme, and send it out to all your friends on campus (and even those at nearby schools!) to romanticize the celebration a little more than any other hangout. Your birthday is the perfect excuse to get everyone you love in one room and spend time having fun, whatever that might look like to you. This could be a dinner, picnic, dance party, or even a sleepover, regardless of what you choose to do if you are surrounded by your best friends it will be the best day ever!

I hope these hacks I’ve learned from my own celebrations can help you navigate planning a birthday celebration on campus that is one to remember!