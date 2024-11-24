Fighting Off The Winter Blues In Sunny Santa Barbara

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Envied by friends who moved out of California for college and coveted by those who traveled far from home to get here, UCSB has a reputation for its outstanding weather and location. I mean, we really can’t complain about swapping tank tops for sweatshirts while those poor friends are breaking out their parkas come November. Regardless, the 5pm sunsets and rainy days that Winter Quarter in IV brings can surely get you down. From getting ready for class before the sun has even risen to walking out of an evening section into total darkness, every year there seems to be a shift at this time of year that affects more than just the clocks.



Accurately abbreviated as SAD, Seasonal Affective Disorder is essentially a diagnosis for what we call the “winter blues.” Although Seasonal Affective Disorder is a genuine form of depression, many of us relate more to its tendencies and the overall shift in mindset it represents. These changes in our mental health accompany the changing of the seasons, so it’s only natural that we adjust our habits and routines to compensate.

Because Winter Quarter tends to be the one where students simply put their heads down and push through a difficult course load (and the intense wind on hilly bike paths), uprooting your whole routine to try and be happier in the winter will probably end up as an overwhelming and unrealistic burden. Instead, a few cozy habits might just be the easiest way to brighten as many of those 77 days as you can.

Soaking Up Sunlight & Staying Active

Sure, this seems like a great solution, until the sky is gray and clouded over and you’re waking up to a bike seat wet from condensation each morning. But, with higher melatonin levels during winter months, sunlight and daily movement have been found to help regulate our bodies during that natural winter slump. From sunrise walks by the beach to the usual morning bike ride to class (maybe keep a towel in your backpack for that seat), there are so many small moments throughout each winter day to take in, if not sunlight, some fresh air or exercise at the very least. This gets especially tricky on rainy days when the daily bike commute gets replaced with sitting on a crowded bus. But then again, comfort is more important than ever when a drop in temperatures brings your mood down along with it.

Warm Beverages (On the Go!)

While venturing out for a walk during those chilly mornings can be helpful to keeping spirits high throughout Winter Quarter, sometimes leaning into the coziness this season brings makes all the difference. A hot drink to warm yourself up on a cold morning is clearly functional, and who are we to deny science if it suggests we get a treat on our way to school? I definitely don’t need any convincing to go and try some of KOZY’s new seasonal drinks. While we can’t forget the classics (I’ll take a hot green tea any day of the year), it’s no wonder hot cocoa and cinnamon-spiced lattes are a winter staple!

Enjoying Nights In

Staying in for a relaxing night might be your choice over venturing out into IV in June just as well as December. Either way, as you reel in new habits next quarter, settling into cozy evenings at home certainly brightens those long winter nights. Game nights, craft nights, movie nights, and any other kind of night in—you name it!

All of these activities are fun, engaging ways to bring your friends together and enjoy each other’s company during months that may be the most difficult ones of the year. Dinner parties are also a great way to gather those people who are guaranteed to improve your mood. By recruiting friends to cook and inviting them to enjoy a potluck meal with you, an otherwise uneventful evening can be turned into a cherished memory that brightens a relatively dull season.

Avoiding SAD-ness in the wintertime can be difficult, even in weather as pleasant as Santa Barbara’s! Regardless of temperatures and the kinds of coats they demand, our bodies and minds are affected by the shifts in sunlight and weather throughout the seasons. By attuning our habits to what makes us feel best, we can make each day of winter quarter just a bit brighter and warmer!