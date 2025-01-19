Dump the Pressure, Embrace the Fireworks: Setting Intentions for Your Best Year Yet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As new year’s is right around the corner and I turn the page to 2025, I keep asking myself: where have those strict, set-in-stone New Year goals gotten me? Besides making me feel guilty for abandoning them by February,…not very far!

I’m sure many of you have walked in my shoes — setting those big, shiny goals that promise to make this the year you finally become the best version of yourself. “This is it, guys! I’m doing it!” But, let’s be real, that’s rarely how it plays out. Instead, those perfect “goals” slowly fade into the background as the months roll by.

“I’m going to wake up at 5 AM every single day.” “I’m going to exercise every day with no exceptions.” “I’m going to stick to a 100% perfect morning routine.” “I’m going to avoid procrastination entirely.”

But what about being kind to ourselves? What about accepting that life is unpredictable and beautifully messy? Maybe it’s time to embrace the fireworks of life’s mysteries instead of chasing perfection. It’s time to set meaningful intentions instead of New Year’s “goals.”

What Are These So-Called Intentions That Spark Fireworks?

Setting intentions is like choosing a theme for your year rather than writing a strict rulebook. They’re all about the vibe, not the pressure. Unlike goals, intentions aren’t a checklist to tick off; they’re more like free-spirited steps guiding you along your journey.

I think they’re so important because they help us focus on what feels good, what excites us, and what truly aligns with our values. They make the New Year about us, not about the impossible standards the world tries to impose.

With intentions, there’s no “pass” or “fail,” no “right” or “wrong.” There are only moments of discovery, growth, and savoring small wins along the way. It’s like replacing a map with a compass, allowing you to follow your instincts and adapt to what feels right as the year unfolds.

The magic of intentions is in their flexibility. It might mean prioritizing self-care and rest one day because your body craves it. Another day, it could mean taking a bold step toward the unknown.

Intentions let you grow at your own pace, without the guilt trips or pressure to “get it all right.” They are all about progress, not perfection.

How Setting Intentions Lights Your Inner Spark

Setting intentions is a way to plan your year with purpose and meaning. Here’s how to get started:

Firstly, you should reflect on what truly matters to you. Ask yourself questions like: What makes me happy? What is important to me in life? What ignites my passion? This reflection helps you determine your priorities and what you want to cultivate in the New Year.

Secondly, you should reflect on how you want to feel. Instead of focusing on specific outcomes, center your intentions around emotions or experiences—like feeling more grounded, resilient, or happy. Instead of saying, “I’ll work out every day,” set an intention to “prioritize movement that makes me feel good, strong, and energized.”

Write down straightforward and positive intentions. Keep them flexible and open-ended so they can adapt to life’s unpredictability. A good intention might be, “I will prioritize what makes me happy” or “I want to build a healthy relationship with myself.”

Lastly, you should often reassess your intentions. Let them represent who you are and what you need. Intentions should guide your big decisions and help you cherish your progress throughout the process.

Shaping Your Journey as a Woman Through Empowered Intentions

Being a woman means carrying the weight of impossible expectations. We’re told to be the best in our careers, care for everyone around us, look perfect, and somehow, on top of that, still have time to “work on ourselves”—all while making it seem effortless. And then comes the New Year’s goals that add to this constant pressure we already face.

For me, setting intentions is about taking back control of our own lives. It’s a way for us to rewrite the rules and break free from the expectations we’re expected to conform to.

Just like fireworks light up the sky with intense, fearless brilliance, intentions let us ignite our spark as we enter a new year. They remind us that we have the power to establish a life that feels true to our purpose and that is uniquely ours to shape.

The spark is yours, let it illuminate your steps. This New Year 2025, how will you set your intentions?