March 2023 was one of the worst months of my life. The trajectory of my life was determined by the decisions of the colleges I had applied to. That month was incredibly difficult for me, not just because of rejection, but also from comparison and jealousy.

Out of the many schools I had applied to, I really only had a choice between two schools. My hopes of going to an Ivy were crushed; I got waitlisted from my top choices (and then sadly rejected), and I couldn’t afford the out-of-state universities I dreamed of attending. So, really, my only options were UCSB and UCI.

I was crushed. I felt immensely mentally, physically, and socially drained. Everything I had sacrificed to prepare for college decisions and all the countless hours of work I had put into high school felt like it had amounted to nothing. Everyone always says college isn’t your whole life and rejection is redirection, but it’s impossible to think that way when you’re surrounded by your own rejections and the acceptances of everyone else around you.

I want you to know that it’s perfectly normal to feel strong emotions of sadness, anger, and maybe even mortification. I felt all of those emotions and more for much longer than the month of March. My despair followed me into the remaining months of my senior year, then the months of summer, and then into the fall quarter of my freshman year. In the moment, it’s hard to think positively about these rejections and situations that feel like failure, but I’m here to share my experience and how rejection truly changed my life for the better.

I chose UCSB over UCI simply because they offered me more scholarships and financial aid. Money has been, and continues to be, a big deciding factor in college decisions. I dreaded the idea of attending a public university, living in the same state I grew up in, and going to a school that I never imagined myself at. It only took a few days for resentment and bitterness to grow.

I look back now, and I think about how crazy it was that I hated the idea of attending UCSB. I’ve grown to love it here, and to be completely candid, it took me only two weeks to realize this! I’ve found multiple communities here on campus (like Her Campus at UCSB!) that fulfill me in almost every way: socially, spiritually, mentally, physically, and academically. The characters I’ve met on campus are almost too amazing to believe! Everything from the weather and scenery down to the campus culture and experience make every worry during the college decision process worth it. Need more convincing about the love students like myself have for UCSB? Read my article that expresses my satirical but genuine gratitude towards the school.

If you’re disappointed about being rejected from your dream school, I completely understand you, but I want you to know there’s a whole college experience you never would’ve imagined waiting for you! It’s so easy to start comparing yourself to your peers and even your friends, but in the end, it all works out for everyone — even you. Just because they got into a higher-ranking school doesn’t mean they’ll have the time of their lives. College is 100% what you make of it, so make the most of it wherever you decide to go.

Sure, college rankings are important, but so are the social environment, the weather, the location, the campus culture, and the opportunities near and on campus. College isn’t just about GPA and classes; it’s about experience in and outside the classroom. Good luck at the college you’ll be at this year; you’ll do amazing things. And if you choose UCSB, I can’t wait to meet you, future Gaucho!