College Applications Stressing You Out? Here’s What Actually Matters

It feels like a lifetime ago that I was applying to colleges, even though it was only about two years ago. However, despite feeling older now, I haven’t forgotten the immense stress of the application process.

Each year, the expectations for high school students continue to rise, making the college admissions process as competitive as ever. A major challenge is the sheer number of factors to consider.

Across the country, high schoolers are asking themselves: “Are my grades strong enough?” “Do I have enough extracurriculars and volunteer experience?” “Somehow earned a doctorate or won the Nobel Peace Prize before turning 18?” If you’re a high schooler and can’t answer “yes” to all of these questions, your chances of acceptance aren’t looking good. Just kidding… mostly.

All jokes aside, the college application process involves a lot of factors, but many students overlook one key idea. They focus so much on how badly they want to get into a particular college that they forget their relationship with their future alma mater should be a two-way street.

What can your dream school offer you? Are you sure it’s the right fit for your happiness and growth? College is about more than just academics, yet many students overlook some of the most important aspects of college life when making their decisions.

I can relate to this because I fell into the trap of obsessing over national rankings when applying to colleges. I even ruled out certain schools simply because some arbitrary website suggested they wouldn’t instantly turn me into the next CEO of a Fortune 500 company after graduation.

At this point, it’s important to remind my high school readers that a college’s academic ranking is not the ultimate measure of its quality or worth. Your success in life depends far more on your character than on the college you attend. While a school can open doors, it’s your effort and determination that will ultimately set you apart.

There are countless examples of this — Albert Einstein, Lady Gaga, and Oprah Winfrey never completed their formal educations. But they had the grit and determination to succeed. Don’t get me wrong — I highly recommend earning a college degree. However, these individuals serve as a reminder that success isn’t solely defined by a school’s prestige.

With that in mind, there are many other important factors to consider when choosing a college. While I can’t cover everything, I’ll highlight some key priorities that I’ve found especially important.

Housing

Securing housing at UCSB feels like a modern-day Hunger Games: students are hand-selected from across the country to attend, and upon arrival, they must compete fiercely for limited housing options. With high demand and few spots, only a fortunate few secure desirable accommodations.

Sure, this analogy may be dramatic, but it’s not entirely wrong. If you strongly believe that living in a specific dorm or apartment complex is essential to your comfort and happiness, you should consider the complexities of securing housing at schools like UCSB when making your decision.

Do you prioritize the community you’ll build in a dorm? Or is your focus on privacy and having your own space, like you’d find in an apartment?

It’s also important to research each school’s housing policies. Some universities have on-campus residency requirements that shouldn’t be overlooked.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Weather

When choosing a college, I definitely took the weather into account. To support my sanity and overall well-being, I wanted a place with plenty of sunshine, so UCSB seemed perfect!

As a native Texan, I had no warning about the intense winds that Santa Barbara residents are used to or the thick fog from the marine layer that blankets Isla Vista. The information was available, but I didn’t do my research.

I won’t complain about Southern California weather—that would be ridiculous—but I hope that by sharing my surprise at some of Isla Vista’s less-than-ideal weather patterns, I can remind you to research the climate of your prospective college town.

Quarter or Semester System

Technically, this is an academic aspect of college, but it’s arguably the most important point on this list because choosing between a quarter system and a semester system is a highly personal decision.

I believe this choice can be made by asking yourself three key questions: Would I prefer to take more classes with less depth or fewer classes that cover more material? (Keep in mind that some quarter-system classes condense the same material as semester classes into a shorter timeframe.) Do I have strong time management skills? How do I plan to spend my summers?

If you prefer shorter courses that allow you to take a wider variety of classes during undergrad, have strong time management skills, and plan to spend your summers traveling, working, or studying, the quarter system may be a great fit for you.

On the other hand, if you prefer longer courses that allow for deeper exploration of subject matter and stronger relationships with professors, recognize that your time management skills could use improvement, and plan to spend your summers at home with friends who attend semester-system schools, then the semester system may be the better choice.

There are other factors to consider, but I’ve found these to be the most debated and worth serious consideration.

Greek Life

I am not personally involved in Greek life at UCSB, so I can’t speak from experience on whether rushing a sorority is worth it. However, many of my friends in Greek life feel that it has significantly enhanced their college experience and that their time in college wouldn’t be the same without it.

Keep in mind that Greek life varies greatly from campus to campus. Just as it’s important to research a school’s academic offerings, it’s also essential to consider the social aspects that matter to you. You may find that having a strong Greek life presence is a key factor in your decision.

Making a well-informed decision about where to spend the next four years is important because it’s easiest to stay at one school. However, you can’t make the “wrong” choice. If you end up feeling that the school you chose isn’t the right fit for any reason, switching majors or even transferring to another school are always options.

No matter where you go, the entire process will provide invaluable insights and help you end up in the right place for you. I’d wish you luck, but trust me — you won’t need it.