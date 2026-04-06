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Winter bus standing on the side of the road
Winter bus standing on the side of the road
Photo by Osman Rona from Unsplash
UCSB | Life > Experiences

Coincidence And Accident: What I Did When Encountered With The Unpredictable Bus Schedule

Cici Chen Student Contributor, University of California - Santa Barbara
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hailing from one of the most prosperous cities in China, I couldn’t picture a life without an accessible subway system. What I’ve discovered since coming to UCSB is something I never imagined. 

When I first arrived in Santa Barbara for my freshman year, I was completely shocked by its city design. You may argue that this is how most cities in California look, but I was surprised: there are just 20 bus lines and only 5 of them pass through UCSB.

I don’t know why there are not always announcements when you are arriving at each stop and I don’t know why buses sometimes skip stops on their route. Why doesn’t the bus always stop for me, even when I pull the cord to signal?

Don’t even get me started on how much more unclear and confusing Google Maps makes it to navigate the whole system. I was shocked that this was the only available public transportation to get around locally, and moving here I was so vulnerable having to confront a messy bus system in a new city that it made things that much harder.

Molly Peach-Big Sur
Molly Peach / Her Campus

I went to Berkeley this summer, where I was defeated by the bus system again. Everything was working in pretty much the same way — completely a mess. I had decided to go to the cinema in Oakland one day to see a new movie. I had checked the bus schedule beforehand and planned myself a perfect day.

Unexpectedly (well maybe kind of expected), when I had reached the bus stop shown on Google Maps, it turned out to be closed due to maintenance issues. By the time I found the next stop, the bus I was supposed to take had already passed by. I was far away from my apartment at that time, and I really did not want to head back.

I made up my mind and decided to take the next bus toward my destination, but the showing I planned to go to had already started. I checked the showtimes again and discovered that the next show wasn’t for another three hours. As an organized person who always plans ahead, the pain of a disrupted schedule was akin to losing my favorite souvenir. 

Sitting on the bench, waiting for the bus, weeping. 

I gave myself a pep talk: “Ok, don’t cry, don’t cry. This might not be a bad thing — now you have more time to explore the community around the theater. This is your first time in Oakland. You’re gonna be fine.”

On that day, I explored all the stores on that street, and accidentally found a Japanese grocery selling my favorite snacks. Most importantly, I finally got to watch the movie and was back home before sunset. Maybe the accident was not such a bad thing after all.

Cici Chen

UCSB '27

Cici is currently a second-year econ major at UCSB. She hails from Shenzhen, China, and is now trying to get her degree in the US. She's an animal lover but she hasn't got any chances to keep a pet yet. Her favorite animal is dachshund and her favorite flower is tulip. She loves photography and has 5 different cameras, mainly polaroids and film cameras. She also enjoys reading and writing poems and fictions in daily life. It's very likely to encounter her in the museums and the adorable cafes in any city.