Boo’d Up or Get Ghosted: Why Situationships End More Often Around Halloween

The heightened feelings of loneliness when surrounded by happy couples during the holidays may get you thinking that you need a situationship for the holidays. However, when you find yourself in a situationship, you may be considering if they’re worth spending the holidays with or if you should ghost them this spooky season.

Why We Find Ourselves in Situationships Right Before the Holidays

It’s that time of year again when the joy of the holidays can be seen everywhere, especially from couples. From dressing up as a Halloween couple costume to cooking Thanksgiving food together, ice skating with your partner, or having a New Year’s Kiss, the holidays always seem like the most exhilarating time for couples.

Being surrounded by couples constantly this holiday season isn’t the best reminder that you have to anticipate and brave the holiday season alone again. Single people have expressed how the holiday season heightens their loneliness.

The mix of feeling lonely and not wanting a formal relationship tends to lead you to search for a situationship. Whether you found your situationship on the first day of class or your first night out in Isla Vista, a situationship has all the romantic feelings but without the stress of commitment and being in a formal relationship.

However, sometimes your situationship leaves you hoping for more. Now you’re sitting in class, daydreaming and hoping that your situationship could be something. You’re spending your time debating whether your situationship feels the same way and wants a relationship with you as well. No need to fret any longer, as your situationship will most likely not turn into a relationship after you consider these reasons below.

Why Situationships End in October

It’s good to decide around Halloween season if you should get boo’d up with your situationship or ghost them, because then you can recover from your situationship breakup just in time for the rest of the holidays and the end of the year. Consider these few things when deciding if your situationship is worth it for the holiday season.

Introducing your Situationship to Your Family

This is when your situationship is getting serious and could possibly turn into a lifetime relationship. If that’s the case, you’re going to want to get the stamp of approval from your parents, guardians, siblings, and other family members.

Consider this, are they even worth meeting your family? Because if this situationship ends in the next few months, the next holiday you see all of your family, you will be in an awkward situation of having to break the news to them.

Gift-giving stress with your Situationship

What gifts should you get for your situationship? Should you even get them a gift? Are they going to get you a gift? How much money should you spend on them? How much money are they spending on you?

All of these questions lead to a stress-inducing spiral and panic of what’s acceptable and what’s not for gift-giving in your situationship. Holidays should be about having a mutual understanding and respect for one another and if it ends up that you only get presents for your parents or your friends, that’s ok too, they’re probably more worth it in the long run than your situationship.

Does your Situationship fit in with your Friends?

Speaking of friends, does your situationship even mesh well with your friend group at college or even with your friend group from home that has known you longer?

If you’re worried about whether your situationship will get along with your friends or not, then it’s probably a bad idea to bring them home.

Having a Fresh Start for the New Year

Do you see your situationship lasting and becoming official by the new year? Do you have the same long-term goals as your situationship? And what does your situationship add to your life?

If your situationship and you don’t see eye to eye on where your relationship stands for the new year and if your situationship doesn’t add much to your life, then it’s time for you to ghost them. Then, you can have a fresh start for the new year and hopefully not get yourself in situationships with people like them again.

Romanticizing the Single Life during the Holidays

After reading this, you might be getting the spooky blues about the possibility of ending your situationship and facing the holidays alone. Yet you’re only this single and young right now, so you should romanticize the single life and not worry about all the stress situationships and relationships bring during the holidays.

Also, while you’re single during the holidays, you could possibly meet someone who is an even better match for you.

All in all, this list gives you some reasons to consider whether it’s worth it to stay in your situationship and hopefully become a relationship or if it’s time to cut the rope and ghost them this spooky season. Just remember to stay true to yourself and think about what is best for you. Your time and money are valuable so you don’t want to waste them on a situationship that won’t last.

But if you think your situationship is worth introducing to your parents, spending money to get them gifts for the season, wanting to see how they mesh with your friends at school and home, and realizing your situationship adds to your life, then boo them up!