Beyond Fundraising: Why Supporting Campus Clubs Is Essential

Let me paint a picture for you. You’re walking past The Arbor—a bustling spot on campus—on your way to class. A few tables catch your eye, surrounded by students holding signs and calling out, ‘Support us!’ as they sell food or tickets.

Do you put your headphones on, open your weather app, and pretend to be suddenly overcome by a tsunami (pun intended) of notifications that require immediate attention? Or do you stop by?

If you fall in the headphones category, I get it. I’ve been you. I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. You’re probably running late to class or a meeting or your wedding or something. I guess those obligations could be more important.

However, if you stop by, know that the few minutes you spend listening to a club’s mission or the few dollars you spend on a cupcake mean more than you realize.

Fundraising is often futile, especially for student-run and student-funded clubs like many at UCSB. Trust me, I’m the treasurer of the UCSB cheerleading team. Before taking on my position, I was the type to walk through campus looking distracted, avoiding eye contact, and ignoring the fundraising efforts of those enthusiastic club members.

I was skeptical back then. I wasn’t willing to spend $7 on a cookie when I could bake a dozen for the same price. Plus, there’s no way that money was actually making a difference, right? Surely those clubs fundraise to hit a quota, not to ensure their continuity. I can’t speak for every club at UCSB, or even every sports club, but I do know that many are struggling to stay afloat.

What makes UCSB unique is its diverse range of clubs, ensuring that every student can find one that interests them while also making campus life engaging, inspiring, and, honestly, just fun. I’m on an imagery kick right now, so I’m going to paint another picture for you. I present: a world without student-funded clubs.

Every day, you pass by a garden on your way to class. Even on your toughest days, the sight of bright daisies and the smell of fresh rosemary offer comfort. But now, that garden, once maintained by an eco-club, is gone. Only a wilted daisy remains. That was disheartening, but you continue on. As you walk further, you begin to notice the absence of vibrant posters that once covered every bulletin board and sign, each one promoting cultural events and student-run activities. The usual buzz of excitement surrounding such events has quieted. The posters are replaced with empty spaces, an eerie reminder of the community that once thrived here.

As you approach the UCen, you notice that no clubs are hosting casual meetups in the courtyard, and there are no friendly faces from the chess club offering impromptu lessons.

All that’s left is the echo of what was once a warm, welcoming place for students to build community and engage with one another.

How does that world sound? Not ideal, that’s for sure. But it’s a reminder of the importance of student-funded clubs.

Even a small donation can genuinely make a difference. For example, our cheer team recently held fundraisers that raised enough to reduce travel costs for each member of our competition team, allowing them to compete in Nationals in Florida and hopefully bring a title back to UCSB.

Some members of the team are paying their way through school, caring for family members, and even juggling multiple jobs just to attend school here.

I believe every student should have the opportunity to join clubs they love without worrying about their finances, and fundraising can make that possible. As I mentioned, I can’t speak for every club, but from my experience, the funds we raise through fundraising go exactly where we say they do: back to our team to cover our expenses.

Next time you’re strolling through The Arbor and feel the urge to put on your headphones and tune out, remember the difference you could make. If we all work together, we can help UCSB remain the beautifully diverse and welcoming place it is.