Best Places To Cry At UCSB And In Isla Vista

We’ve all been there. You just bombed your CHEM1B midterm, ruined your favorite top in the Anacapa washing machine, or got ghosted by your situationship the day before Halloweekend. Yikes.

Emotions are high, life is horrible, your sleeve is stained, and there is only one possible thing you can do in response: cry.

The only question is… where? Your roommates in your Chi-5 triple or Isla Vista apartment probably don’t want to listen to sniffles and wails from your bed. And on a busy, crowded campus and college town full of students, professors, and opps, publicly breaking down might not be the best course of action.

So, to cope with the dramatics of the school year, here are five unconventional places on campus or in I.V. to let your emotions flow loose.

1. Chi-5 benches

Located right next to the Chi-5 dorms (specifically Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa), the benches along the campus ocean walkway are a great place to unwind. With a lookout over the gorgeous blue water and the sounds of crashing waves, these benches offer a moment of meditative relaxation and peace. It’s a very calming process, one that helps you reconnect and process whatever’s on your mind. The benches are also facing the ocean and the waves can be quite loud, so feel free to sob and scream into nature. It’s incredibly cathartic to let loose. Mother Nature understands.

A few concerned joggers might pass you by, but for the most part, these benches are peaceful, serene, and perfect for major rumination. And if you’re like me and have never gotten over anything ever in their life, rumination is vital to a sob sesh.

2. Devereux Beach and West Campus

Devereux Beach, affectionately known as Devs, is a popular spot for students to watch the sunrise or sunset. However, unbeknownst to some students, there lies a whole other part of campus right next to Devs: West Campus. West Campus is far removed from Isla Vista, and is home to services such as faculty housing and conference rooms. It’s a bit of a ghost town, typically empty with the exception of a few cars, and is very, extremely quiet. Perfectly peaceful to shed some tears.

Devs is a good place to cry — you have the ocean view and ample opportunity for deep reflection and emotional expression. But if you want to take it a step, or a few steps further, West Campus might give you a bit more privacy and solitude.

3. Third floor of the library

I would like to preface this idea by saying that you can definitely cry on any floor of a library. I’ve witnessed wailing on floor six, sniffles on floor eight, and full on breakdowns on floor two. The library is a place separate from judgment, one that sees and accepts students at their worst. So feel free to cry wherever in the library.

However, if you are looking for a more private part of the library to shed some tears, the third floor is the perfect spot. The third floor is definitely the strangest part of the library. Unlike the other floors packed with students, the third floor doesn’t offer the same resources to get you in that grindset mentality. The elevators lead to a random hallway with mysterious conference rooms and doors that don’t open. No one ever studies on the third floor. It’s a little creepy, but you can cry and cry and no one will ever hear you… or find you, for that matter.

4. Engineering concourse

Located on the easternmost side of UCSB, the engineering concourse is home to some of the greatest minds and geniuses of campus… along with the perfect space for contemplation and processing. It’s secluded but very walkable on campus, making it a good spot for a quick cry between classes. It also shares the same ocean view as the Chi-5 benches, which is nice to look out at when everything else seems crummy. Additionally, most students in the concourse are too occupied with their own studies to care about the girl wiping her tears two tables over (not that I’m speaking from personal experience).

5. Ping pong tables in Storke Plaza

Did you know that there are ping pong tables in Storke Plaza? Probably not, which makes them the perfect place to break down. Hidden in the corner, this spot is private and concealed. They’re also consistently empty, so you don’t risk any awkward run-ins. Even better: if you’re sad, you can find some paddles, grab a friend, and play some ping pong to cope.

Just be warned: while you will be hidden from the general public, the offices under Storke Tower have an entire view of the plaza, so you might have an audience. But if you’re fine with the editors of the Daily Nexus or KCSB watching you cry… this is the spot for you.

With the inherently stressful nature of university, tears are a huge part of the college experience. Crying is a natural human response to stress, sadness, and a whole array of other factors, and it’s important to acknowledge and respect your emotions. So, if you feel the sniffles coming on, grab a box of tissues and make your way over to one of those five locations.

P.S.: I wrote this article after coming back from the Chi-5 benches.