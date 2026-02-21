Benito Took The Bowl: Unpacking The Symbols

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, the Super Bowl halftime show promises a spectacle: blinding lights, jaw-dropping choreography, stages that look like they’re floating in space, all wrapped around a larger message.

We know what’s coming. Ten hyper-produced minutes crafted for edits and viral moments. It’s meant to overwhelm us. To trend. To stun. We expect the flashes. We expect the twists.

But this year, something was different…

No one packs symbolism into a performance the way Bad Bunny does. Every second was loaded. Every frame meant something. Nothing felt accidental.

From the start, it was clear this wasn’t built just to trend. It was built to say something. The transitions. The movements. The lighting. All calculated. All layered. All setting up something bigger.

What looked like spectacle was actually strategy.

This wasn’t just entertainement. It was a cultural statement.

It wasn’t designed for a single viral clip. It was made to be replayed. Paused. Rewatched. Debated. Dissected. Every image lingered. Every symbol stuck.

This wasn’t just a halftime show. It was symbolism. And every detail had something to say:

The Politics of Sugarcane

The halftime show opens in a field. The beat drops. A man stands with a guitar. The camera pulls back and suddenly we’re surrounded by rows of tall sugarcane, workers moving through the stalks. Not subtle. Not decorative. Intentional. And it stays there. The cane isn’t a quick aesthetic moment. It lingers. From the first second to the last stretch of the performance, the field remains in view. That choice matters.

For decades, sugar production shaped Puerto Rico’s economy. Thousands worked those fields while much of the wealth left the island. The labor stayed. The control didn’t. So opening the biggest stage in America with sugarcane isn’t random. It’s strategic. Before the choreography explodes and the spectacle takes over, the show roots itself in history. In labor. In reality. What looks like a set design is actually context. Before we even get to the lights and movement, we’re reminded where the story starts.

More Than Just a Straw Hat

The symbolism doesn’t stop in the fields. As the performance unfolds, the pava hat keeps appearing. Straw. Wide-brimmed. Impossible to miss. It’s coded. Traditionally worn by jíbaros, rural Puerto Rican farmers, the pava is tied to the mountains, to agricultural labor, to working-class identity. It represents a version of Puerto Rico built far from stadium lights. And then the show shifts it.

It’s not just men wearing the pava. Women wear it too. Suddenly, the symbol expands. The jíbaro isn’t frozen in history or locked into one gender. The identity becomes collective. Shared. Present. By placing the hat on multiple performers, the show refuses to treat it like folklore. It isn’t a museum piece. It’s alive. Like the sugarcane, the pava keeps the spectacle grounded. Even as the stage grows louder and brighter, the roots stay visible.

Playing the Island’s Hand

We also see viejitos sitting and playing cards. It’s quick. Almost easy to miss. But it matters. In Puerto Rican neighborhoods, older men playing dominoes or cards in plazas and on street corners is common. It’s routine. It’s community. It’s tradition passed down without ceremony. By placing viejitos on the Super Bowl stage, Bad Bunny pulls everyday life into a global arena. The card game becomes more than a pastime. It hints at strategy. At patience. At lived experience.

While the lights flash and the choreography intensifies, the elders stay seated. Steady. Unrushed. They don’t perform for the spectacle. They exist within it. And that’s the point. Puerto Rican identity isn’t just youth or virality. It’s generational. It’s memory. It’s history sitting calmly while everything else moves around it.

From the Barrio to the Bowl

Nail techs. Builders. Boxers. A piraguas stand. Villa Tacos. A neighborhood jeweler. The stage recreates the kinds of small businesses and everyday workers that define Latino neighborhoods across the United States. These are the spaces many Latin American communities build when they migrate, including food stands, salons, construction crews, and family-owned shops. They reflect entrepreneurship, survival, and strong community networks formed in new environments.

By placing these businesses on the Super Bowl stage, Bad Bunny connects Puerto Rican identity to the broader Latino experience in the U.S. The message expands beyond the island. It recognizes the working-class communities that sustain both Puerto Rico and the American cities where Latin Americans live, work, and build their lives.

The Casita at Center Stage

At one point, Bad Bunny falls straight into a small pink casita set on stage. Suddenly the stadium disappears. We’re inside a living room. A family sits on the couch watching television. The spectacle shrinks. It’s a quick moment, but it lands. The casita isn’t random. It represents home. Ordinary Puerto Rican households. The spaces where culture actually lives, not where it performs. Birthdays. Arguments. Music playing in the background. Real life.

By physically falling into the house, Bad Bunny collapses the distance between global superstar and everyday reality. The stage doesn’t just reach the people. It enters their living room. No matter how big the production gets, the message circles back to this: it starts at home. In the middle of all that spectacle, the show reminds us who it’s really for.

Power and Powerlessness

Within the performance, electrical poles also rise up on stage. Then they spark. They explode. The moment is chaotic. Loud. Disruptive. And very intentional. In Puerto Rico, power outages are not rare inconveniences. After Hurricane Maria, the island’s electrical grid collapsed, leaving millions without electricity for months. Years later, blackouts are still a part of daily life. Electricity isn’t just infrastructure. It’s instability. It’s frustration. It’s political.

So when the poles start malfunctioning in the middle of the Super Bowl, it’s not random drama. It’s commentary. On a stage flooded with lights and sound, the image of failing power hits harder. The performance is fully powered. The island often is not. The contrast is the point. In that moment, infrastructure becomes symbolism. Visibility meets vulnerability. And the spectacle briefly flickers.

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

When Benito Met Benito

Bad Bunny hands the Grammy to a child, and it doesn’t feel random. It feels personal. The boy sits, watching tv, just like a younger Benito once did. Before stadiums. Before headlines. Before the world knew his name. In that moment, the performance folds in on itself. The superstar meets the kid he used to be. By placing the award in the child’s hands, the Grammy stops being just a trophy. It becomes a timeline.

A reminder that success didn’t start on the Super Bowl stage. It started at home, with a kid watching, imagining, dreaming beyond his surroundings. The gesture collapses the distance between then and now. The message is simple: the spotlight doesn’t create identity. It reveals what was already growing long before it.

The Field Within the Field

At the very end of the performance, Bad Bunny holds up a football stamped with the words “Together We Are America.” And then he starts naming countries. One by one. The football, the ultimate symbol of the Super Bowl and of American culture, becomes something else entirely. A statement. A redefinition. By holding it while listing nations, he expands the meaning of “America” in real time.

Surrounding the stage, Latin American flags reinforce the point. Puerto Rico isn’t isolated. It’s positioned within a broader American continent, woven into the cultural fabric of the United States. The closing image ties everything together. The labor. The home. The elders. The power lines. The community. It is collective. And on that field, all of it stands.