Alix Earle’s New Skincare Line: Should We Trust Influencer Products?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the early social media days, popular influencers have topped off their platforms by creating product lines. What began as an extension of their online presence has now become a core part of influencer culture. But as more creators step into the role of entrepreneur, it raises the question of what makes influencer-backed brands feel genuine and whether we should trust them to deliver good products.

Alix Earle launched into her fame for her authentic party girl persona, unashamed to share the realities of being a UMiami sorority girl. Since the start of her TikTok career in 2022, Alix has been open about her skin struggles. Mixed into her “Get Ready With Me for the Club” videos, are posts about her journey with cystic acne. In alignment with her unfiltered content, Alix has been candid about which acne treatments have worked for her skin. From three rounds of Accutane to one round of spironolactone, Alix’s skin progress was certainly not just the result of topical treatments.

View this post on Instagram @realeactives on Instagram

Consequently, when Alix released her new skincare brand, Reale Actives, on March 31st, the internet broke into a debate over whether the product could deliver results. Comment sections quickly filled with skepticism, questioning how much credit an influencer branded topical routine can take when her own skin journey relied so heavily on prescription treatments.

@alixearle Embracing and being patient with my skin breaking out rather than panicking and making it worse ♬ original sound – Alix Earle @alixearle on TikTok

Reale Actives, which was designed alongside Alix’s dermatologist Dr. Kiran Mian, was created in response to Alix’s own acne struggles and built to simplify skincare and provide support at whatever stage you’re at with your skin. The brand pushes a new approach to acne that feels in line with Alix’s brand — one that’s fun, sexy, and understandable.

But the conversation doesn’t stop with Reale Actives. As more influencers translate their personas into product lines, audiences start to question whether the brands feel authentic, and whether these TikTok stars can be trusted with creating consumer goods.

While Alix Earle opted for a skincare line, other influencers have built different products spotlighting segments of their online presences.

Alex Cooper, the podcaster and seeming antagonist in Alix Earle’s brand after her Unwell Network dropped Earle’s “Hot Mess” Podcast, took an alternative approach to her brand extension with the Unwell Beverage Company. As Alex is famous for inviting celebrities onto her podcast and interrogating them with scandalous and risqué questions, her drink was meant to match that chaos and honesty.

“Unwell is a lifestyle. If you’re sitting at work but you were out until 4 a.m. – you’re unwell. If you’re exhausted and have a million things to do, but somehow made time for your workout today – you’re unwell. And if you sent that risky text to land a second date – you’re definitely unwell. So whether you’re hitting the club or hitting the gym… I hope you enjoy Unwell Hydration as much as I do.” Alex Cooper

On another hand, when Addison Rae launched her makeup brand, Item Beauty, in 2020, audiences found it hard to see the correlation between her iconic Hype House TIkTok dances and the clean beauty line. In partnership with Madeby Collective, the brand promoted cruelty-free and vegan moisturizers, setting sprays, concealers, and more. However, for many consumers, the lack of a clear link between her established persona and the values of the brand led to skepticism, raising questions about whether the products felt like a natural extension of her identity or simply another money grab.

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As Item Beauty discontinued in early 2023, its short-lived run reflects a bigger truth: people gravitate towards influencer brands that feel rooted in genuine identity, where the products seems like natural extensions of the people behind it.

Alix Earle’s Reale Actives sits at an interesting intersection of honesty and oversimplification. While the brand is rooted in the very real skincare journey that has largely defined Alix’s online presence, it also brings up whether that story is being fully represented through a company that emphasizes simplicity. Her experience with acne wasn’t just about topical products, it also involved multiple rounds of prescription medications.

As a result, audiences see a gap between the complexity of her journey and the way the brand presents skincare as something more streamlined and accessible. The brand may reflect her narrative, but it simplifies it in a way that leaves room for skepticism about how complete that story really is.

So, should we really trust Alix Earle, Alex Cooper, or Addison Rae to shape the ways we approach skincare, drinks, or makeup?