Alex Cooper And Alix Earle’s Hot Mess

If you are anything like me, you love both Alex Cooper and Alix Earle! Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast keeps me laughing and invested, even during mundane tasks like folding laundry or climbing the stairmaster at the gym. Alix Earle’s entertaining lifestyle and relatable personality have me following her on every social media account and always keeping up with her life. Unfortunately for fans like me, it is becoming increasingly apparent that Alex and Alix are at odds.

The duo’s relationship began in 2023, when Alex Cooper launched her Unwell Network in August of that year. Alix Earle’s “Hot Mess” podcast signed on immediately, debuting in September 2023. On September 20, 2023, Alex Cooper posted a long-awaited interview with Alix Earle to kick off the fourth season of “Call Her Daddy”. The episode was a hit, with over one hundred million streams on Spotify, breaking Cooper’s record.

In late 2024 and early 2025, many fans noticed that Alix was excluded from certain Unwell Network events, like the New Orleans Super Bowl event, and “Hot Mess” was being promoted less and less. Finally, in February 2025, rumors began to circulate that Alex and Alix were not getting along, before finally “Hot Mess” departed from the Unwell Network.

There are several factors that contributed to the rumors’ origin and spread. First of all, the promotion and branding of “Hot Mess” changed drastically from its launch in September 2023 to the present. In September 2023, the podcast launched under Unwell, with full length episodes and full network promotional support. The podcast started off strong and many fans of both Alex and Alix started to listen to the podcast.

Over the next year and a half, advertising for “Hot Mess” slowly declined, and Alix started to hint at business and career mistakes on the podcast and her other platforms. After announcing that “Hot Mess” was no longer a part of the Unwell Network, Alix announced that she is taking a break from podcasting to focus on vlogs on other platforms. In June 2025, Alix announces that the podcast is going to return, but in a video podcast form, as more of a vlog. Many fans have responded by saying that after separating from Unwell, Alix’s podcast is not really a podcast, but rather a longer-form version of her TikTok content. Overall, the brand of “Hot Mess” went from a weekly audio podcast to a sporadic vlog-podcast.

From a business perspective, there have also been whispers of she-said she-said. It is important to note that Alex addressed that all rights were returned to Alix. All of her intellectual property is hers again. However, Alix says that behind the scenes of the network was messy, and hints that the transition was not as seamless as Alex makes it seem. Obviously, fans are getting involved from both sides to critique the opposing perspective. Some believe this was a poor business strategy on Alex’s part, since Alix brought attention to her network as a young, popular influencer with a new audience. On the anti-Alix side, this business decision made her podcast seem like a joke and not really a podcast anymore, since the content is so similar to her TikTok. She also does not benefit from being part of a network, such as being promoted and receiving advertising.

Though there is no formal public statement of why this collaboration ended, there are some speculations about the fallout. This is just one big case of she-said she-said, which is unfortunate for loyal Alex and Alix fans like me.