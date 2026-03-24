Protein, Packaged: When Health Becomes a Sales Pitch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Protein lattes, protein energy drinks, and protein chips — it’s the newest American diet craze that society can’t escape. With the latest social media trends promoting protein in every form, how much is actually necessary?

The Recommended Dietary Allowance for protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. Though this looks different for everyone, I think we can certainly agree that protein energy drinks may be taking things too far, and as with almost everything, too much can be harmful to one’s health.

When people hyper-focus on protein, other aspects of nutrition often get ignored. Fiber, healthy fats, and micronutrients take a back seat, even though they’re just as essential for overall health. In trying to optimize one part of our diet, we often unintentionally neglect the bigger picture.

So, instead of prioritizing whole foods and healthy eating, individuals are being viewed on marketability and falling into consumerist, unhealthy trends. People often blindly follow advice from TikTok and Instagram as if it’s based on empirical or medical evidence, even when the posters may have no familiarity with the topic they’re discussing.

This is why protein didn’t become a cultural obsession overnight. It grew alongside the rise of “what I eat in a day” videos, gymfluencers, and a wellness industry that increasingly profits off optimization. So now, eating isn’t just about nourishment — it’s about hitting macros, maximizing gains, and curating a lifestyle that looks good online.

And though society has seen numerous crazy diet trends promoted through the media, this protein trend comes at a time when excessive thinness, especially for women, is also being perpetuated.

Ironically, the two practically contradict each other. While the protein craze is supposed to support a healthy body and muscle gain, the trend toward excessive thinness promotes a more emaciated, unhealthy look. It’s exhausting to see how, yet again, people, particularly women, still cannot win when it comes to talks about diets and “healthy” eating.

With the rise of GLP-1s, influencers like Liv Schmidt, who promote concerning dietary behaviors online, and red-gala looks marked by protruding collarbones, there is always a new trend or fad to follow and a new look to achieve. Women are now expected to be strong, toned, and high-protein-fueled — but never too bulky, never too big. The ideal body shifts constantly, yet somehow always remains just out of reach, and it’s never really about health; it’s about control.

Fueling this is the excessive marketing and branding that companies jump on to make a profit. As seen with Starbucks’ newest protein coffee or Barbells’ protein sodas, these trends drive ridiculous consumption and production of products no one truly needs or even asked for.

A label reading “high protein” can transform ultra-processed food into something that feels healthy, regardless of its actual nutritional value, but the American food industry isn’t looking out for our health — it’s responding to what sells.



However, the problem isn’t protein itself, but the way we’ve turned eating into something that must be constantly optimized, tracked, and improved. At some point, health stops being about feeling good and becomes another impossible standard to chase.

Especially for college students, a high-protein diet like this is often unrealistic due to the time and financial commitment it requires. So instead of feeling bad about what you should or shouldn’t eat, take a step back and remove yourself from online trends. TikTokers aren’t doctors, and protein isn’t a fix-all solution. Just order the normal coffee.