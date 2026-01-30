2026: THE YEAR OF THE SIDE QUESTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year is the year of side quests. The year we say goodbye to “Oh, I’ll do it later,” because realistically… will we? That’s why this term, my roommate and I signed up for a dance class. After watching Dancing with the Stars religiously this fall, we always talked about learning some sort of dance, and finally just pulled the trigger.

So every Thursday at 6:15pm, we spend 45 minutes of our night doing Zumba. Our very minimal dance experience doesn’t matter because the whole point is to have fun, get some movement in, and try something new. I actually find myself looking forward to these classes. While Zumba definitely isn’t everyone’s thing, the idea behind a side quest is something we should all be adding to our lives.

We’re constantly caught up in day-to-day priorities and our own timelines. It’s easy for life to accidentally become routine, to fall into patterns without even realizing it. While structure is important, we should also be adding fun into our everyday lives, doing things that make each day feel a little more special and less repetitive.

This year, everyone should be on their own quest for side quests.

The “side quest” is a trending term for doing something outside your comfort zone. It’s a secondary activity, a break from routine, a fancy name for trying a new hobby. It’s about spicing things up and adding a little excitement back into life. Side quests can be big or small.

Psychologists’ studies have even shown that adding side quests and new experiences to one’s life increases cognitive brain health. “New experiences spark healthy dopamine, interrupt stress-driven patterns, and activate networks essential for motivation and well-being” (Dr. Trish Leigh, January 2026). Novel experiences help the brain focus, increase curiosity, and strengthen learning. Additionally, it slows down one’s perception of time, causing a phenomenon of looking back at a length of time and perceiving it as slower than sticking to a routine.

Go to a dance class. Play tennis. Go to a bouncy house park with the neon grippy socks. The more random and slightly unhinged, the better. Dye your hair blue with temporary dye; why not? We all work so hard and stay so locked in on classes, clubs, and organization events that it’s easy to get stuck in the same cycle.

The next time you go out, get your friend group to wear wigs, create fake aliases, and fully commit. Make it memorable.

Getting out of your comfort zone is so important for growth. Challenging your routine adds excitement and energy back into your life. Doing the same thing over and over with little change is exhausting. There are so many ways to add a little sparkle to your days, both big and small.

Picking up ceramics, watching more documentaries, or going on a spontaneous trip. These are the things that keep your day-to-day special. They make your days stand out and help you get the most out of your year. Because realistically, we’re only in this phase of life for so long. Why not try something new?

There have been so many times I’ve been grateful I said yes to something outside my comfort zone. New experiences lead to new conversations, new stories, and new perspectives. They keep us interested. And even when side quests go wrong, or not as planned, which I’ve experienced more than my fair share of times, they usually just turn into better stories to tell later. They build skills, expand perspectives, and help us become more worldly. Plus, side quests give us a break from our devices, which is something we could all use in 2026.

They don’t have to break the bank or cost a fortune. Side quests come in all shapes and sizes.

As a senior counting down my final months of university, I feel this pressure to do everything I said I would do before graduation, especially in a place as gorgeous as Santa Barbara. There are so many random things to learn, try, and experience, and none of them require unlimited time or money.

What I’ve learned is that side quests don’t need to be life-changing to be meaningful. Sometimes they’re just a reason to laugh harder, stay out a little longer, or break up a week that feels too repetitive. They remind you that life isn’t only about productivity or checking boxes. It’s also about curiosity, spontaneity, and saying yes when it would be easier to say no. Years from now, we probably won’t remember every assignment or meeting, but we’ll not forget the random Thursday nights, the impulsive decisions, and the moments that made us feel fully present. Those are the things that stick.

