During the past 6 months, I’ve noticed an increase in the amount of music being released. More specifically, more albums being released that reach my specific demographic. A bill which likely, if you’re reading this, you fit as well.

Let’s reflect, starting with Billie Elilish’s: Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 13th. I have two simultaneous thoughts about Billie Elilish. The first being that she is an incredible artist, and second that she might be an industry plant. Completely honestly, I cannot sit here and define an industry plant to you. The connection I’m focusing on here is one regarding the economy. What I’ve noticed, regarding my miniscule knowledge on the economy and the inner-workings of the music industry, is that during times of economic hardship, the cultural growth that occurs is mainly within the enjoyment of music, art, and fashion as opposed to the influence of, for example, movies. The influence of fashion, which I will only be touching on very briefly, is expressed through a disconnection between consumerism and stylistic change in the practice. Less clothes are purchased and style becomes more of a reflection of the creativity and lives of the individual. Similarly to how the economy affects the fashion industry during economic hardship, music becomes a reliable place of comfort. Although an emotional society can spark the inspiration of artists, the inexpensive accessibility of music becomes a primary source of entertainment.

Now for this next part I advise you to remember that I previously admitted my absence of knowledge on the factual sources that could’ve helped me with this, but I’m not sure how specifically this is communicated or receptive by the industry and artists themselves. I sincerely doubt, out of my own love for the artists that have been releasing music, that the current increase comes from the desire to take advantage of the tragic economy. I’d like to believe it comes more from a desire to use their increased attention to really make a positive difference to their fans when they need it most. So for Billie, and the other artists guilty, industry plant or not, I sincerely applaud your creativity and recognition of a time where serotonin is needed.

Before I sign off, I have to touch on one more possible theory of mine. I would like to denote this as more of a thought experiment of mine rather than a theory, due to my overall ambivalence to its truth or lack thereof. You may have noticed another trait of our current point in history, the 2024 election. It is already very common for musical artists to publicly endorse certain candidates, but would it go as far as releasing an album with the sole purpose of creating engagement before these endorsements? Who’s to say, and realistically, who cares?