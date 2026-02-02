Who is Brett Chody? (And Why You’re About to Know Her)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

She didn’t just go viral–she turned her internet presence into a full-blown brand. Brett Chody is taking over my screen and quickly becoming the it-girl my friends and I can’t stop talking about.

Her recent success did not stem from a single viral moment but instead has been a gradual rise to the limelight. Many may know Chody from her friendship with podcaster, Jake Shane, or heard of Brett through her family’s popcorn business, Garrett Popcorn. But Chody has been making her own content for years across all platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Her content is primarily lifestyle based, following what it is like to be Brett Chody throughout the week. From Taylor Swift deep dives to dessert bowls, she has a variety of content that continues to keep viewers engaged and excited for what is next.

Over the past 6 months, Brett has been unstoppable, collaborating with brands like Nike, Bloom, TruFru, and PopUp Bagels. What sets her apart is that each collaboration follows a genuine connection to Chody’s content, distancing her from influencers who accept brand deals without truly aligning with the product.

Chody’s campaign with Nike highlights her passion for running without appearing overly saturated in branding. The ad features Brett dressed in Nike gear running uphill then stopping to take a breather, as she looks around to catch her breath there is debate on whether she should continue. Ultimately, she decides to continue running followed by the Nike slogan, “Just Do It” appearing behind her. The release of the Nike ad came out a month prior foreshadowing her decision at the Chicago Marathon to continue running despite it being what she claims to be her worst race to date.

The Bloom campaign was released in November featuring Brett as the ice princess for their new energy drink flavor, glacier crush. She takes viewers along to the shoot, further discussing how this is only her second experience modeling. Her limited experience did not set her back as she became the face for this new flavor! She is featured across their socials and campaign teasers.

In January, she even caught the eyes of TruFru, the frozen chocolate covered fruit, to send her custom packaging of her favorite item. The package included raspberries covered in white and dark chocolate but instead of the typical TruFru logo it says, “Brett’s TruFru”. The rest of the packaging features a picture of her and another custom label above her photo that says, “Made Special for Brett Chody”. In moments like these, Brett proves that her everyday obsession-driven content doesn’t just resonate with followers but builds real buzz and real brand loyalty.

Her latest collab with PopUp Bagels has been all over my feed since the day it was released. A regular series across Brett’s platforms is her dessert bowls where she combines many random treats she has lying around her house to create the ideal snack. PopUp Bagel’s recognized the popularity her series was receiving and decided to collaborate with Chody to create a cream cheese that embodies the same excitement as her bowls. The dessert bowl flavor includes various chocolates and candies mixed within cream cheese. The partnership turns Brett’s viral creativity into a product, while helping PopUp Bagels tap into her highly engaged audience.

Whether she’s motivating a run, fueling a sweet treat addiction, or simply bringing positive energy to everyday routines, Brett Chody proves that authenticity is what turns content into influence! If she isn’t already on your feed, she will be soon.