This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As someone who likes to take precautions on what I consume, I’ve realized that I’ve cut back on traditional sodas. My only exceptions are the rare occasions for pairing with a juicy burger and fries or indulging in a nostalgic cream soda from those fancy soda machines. But the harsh reality? I am just allowing my body to consume something that is loaded with sugar and calories. As a self-proclaimed soda connoisseur, I appreciate the carbonation. The crisp pop of opening a can, the satisfying fizz, and the pure enjoyment of sipping something bubbly and sweet.

Well, thank you Allison Ellsworth for Poppi: a treat that changed the way I drink soda.

Poppi is a new take on soda. Having only 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar per can, it provides a beautiful balance of indulgence and mindfulness.

But what truly sets it apart is the infusion of prebiotics and unfiltered apple cider vinegar (ACV), something I never expected to get from a soda—an unseen combo of supporting gut health while being full of flavor.

I’ve tried taking spoonfuls of ACV alone as well as ACV-infused gummy supplements, but nothing can mask the sour acidic taste. Having a soda like Poppi that masks such a strong taste, blending it with fruit or classic soda flavors makes every sip feel natural to indulge in. Plus, the prebiotics are working behind the scenes to provide health benefits for digestion, regulating blood sugar, and improving gut health. It’s a soda that doesn’t make me feel bad or guilty for wanting the euphoric feeling or taste of something sweet.

These fizzy treats come with so many delectable flavors (another reason why I’m so obsessed). Whether I’m craving the refreshing taste of Watermelon, the classic original sodas of a Doc Pop (Dr. Pepper being one of my favorite sodas) or Root Beer, or a twist of something sophisticated and delicate like Raspberry Rose, Poppi delivers in flavor without compromise. Each captures the essence of a soft drink without the sugar crash and guilt.

Poppi is a game changer in the beverage world. My perspective on soda has changed as I no longer feel the need to sacrifice my health for the sake of craving a fizzy drink. It’s a delightful little can of bubbling joy that satisfies my sweet tooth, makes me feel good all over, and fills my soda-loving heart.

So, what’s poppin’ with Poppi? Everything. It’s soda reinvented—an experience of flavor, fizz, and functionality blended in one must-try drink. Whether you’re a health-conscious sipper or just someone searching for a better soda, Poppi is the refreshing upgrade you didn’t know you were looking for.

So head to your local convenience store and grab a can. You might just fall in love with soda all over again!