What Your Go-To Kerckhoff Coffee Order Says About You

Ever wondered why you gravitate toward a certain beverage once it hits fun-drink-o’clock? Well, as a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur (I order the same thing almost every time, but still), I feel well-qualified to speak on how your coffee order may represent you. Sure, it depends on mood and how the day is going, but it may even be tapping into what kind of person you are. Let’s take a look at the deeper meaning – because as it turns out, your caffeine choice may be more revealing than you think.
- Black coffee: You’re All Business
First of all, are you okay? I’m kidding, but genuinely, growing up with two parents who only drank black coffee made me think I hated the drink as a whole – until I discovered the joy of some cream and sugar. But if you find yourself ordering the classic, chances are you’re a no-frills, practical person. You don’t need any extra toppings or flavors – you’re here for the caffeine kick, and that’s it. Efficient, grounded, and probably someone with a packed Google Calendar, you’re the type of person who gets straight to the point and is always on the grind.
- Latte: You’re classic, but with a twist
A latte (whether plain or flavored – vanilla is my fave) shows you have a refined taste with a touch of creativity. You like comfort, but you’re not afraid to spice things up with a little extra flavor or an extra shot of espresso. You strike a perfect balance between work and play – some nights, you’re in bed reading by 10 p.m., and others, you’re out with your friends until well after midnight. It depends on the vibe, and honestly, that’s what makes you so adaptable.
- Iced coffee: You’re Chill, But Always Energized
If you’re all about iced coffee, I’m willing to guess you have a laid-back, effortlessly cool vibe, but somehow, you also manage to be super productive. Whether it’s hot outside or you’re just a die-hard fan of iced drinks, you like to feel refreshed and alert at all times. You’re the friend who has a million things going on but never seems too stressed about it. Always on the move, you make juggling classes, work, and a social life look easy.
- Matcha: You’re Trendy and Wellness-Minded
Although not technically a coffee, this list would be incomplete without matcha. As much as I’ve tried to love it, I’ve yet to commit to matcha over my usual iced latte – but I respect all my matcha girlies just as much. If this is your go-to, you definitely have a well-rounded social media presence and maybe even take a “phone drinks first” picture before taking the first sip. You love things that not only taste good but also make you feel good, and you’re probably the type to incorporate green juice, pilates, or a morning journaling routine into your day. Wellness and aesthetics? You’ve mastered both.
- Cappuccino: You’re a Little Extra (But in the Best Way)
Cappuccinos are for people who enjoy the finer things in life and appreciate a little touch of something extra. You’re not necessarily into the wild, over-the-top trends, but you like things that feel a step above the basics. You’re polished, put-together, and always have an eye for aesthetics – whether it’s a perfectly foamy cappuccino or the golden-hour glow on Kerckhoff. You’re great at making the everyday moments feel a little more special.
- Frozen coffee/frappe: You’re Fun-Loving and Always in the Moment
If you’re a frappuccino fan, you’re probably someone who knows how to enjoy life. You embrace spontaneity, don’t shy away from an adventure here and there, and definitely understand the importance of treating yourself. You’re the type of person who finds joy in all sorts of moments, whether it’s blasting throwback songs with your best friend, getting excited over seasonal flavors, or finding an excuse to celebrate (even if it’s just for making it through a rough day).
So, next time you head into Kerckhoff during your afternoon slump, own your go-to order with pride – because whether it’s strong, sweet, or a little extra, it’s a mini reflection of you (no pressure, though).