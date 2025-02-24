What Your Go-To Kerckhoff Coffee Order Says About You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Ever wondered why you gravitate toward a certain beverage once it hits fun-drink-o’clock? Well, as a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur (I order the same thing almost every time, but still), I feel well-qualified to speak on how your coffee order may represent you. Sure, it depends on mood and how the day is going, but it may even be tapping into what kind of person you are. Let’s take a look at the deeper meaning – because as it turns out, your caffeine choice may be more revealing than you think.

So, next time you head into Kerckhoff during your afternoon slump, own your go-to order with pride – because whether it’s strong, sweet, or a little extra, it’s a mini reflection of you (no pressure, though).