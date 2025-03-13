What I Wish I Knew Before Studying Abroad as a UCLA Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Studying abroad is often described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and in many ways, it is. But there’s a lot I wish I had known before packing my bags and leaving UCLA for a semester abroad. From academic surprises to financial realities, here are some things I’ve learned along the way that future study abroad students, especially Bruins, might find helpful.

PROGRAMS FILL UP FASTER THAN YOU THINK

If there’s one thing I wish someone had told me, it’s that applying early is critical for UCEAP programs that are first come, first served. I learned this the hard way when I applied to study at the University of Edinburgh at 10 AM the morning applications opened, thinking I was ahead of the game. Turns out, that wasn’t even fast enough… the program had already filled up. If you’re considering a program with limited space, be ready to submit your application the second it opens. Photo by Jon Tyson from Unsplash

The Academic System Can Be a Huge Adjustment

At UCLA, I was used to fast-paced 10-week quarters, weekly assignments, and multiple chances to earn my grade. That is not how it works at my host university in Ireland. Most of my classes only meet once a week for lectures, there’s no busy work, and grades are usually based on a single final paper or exam. Several of my classes have just one 12-page paper worth 100% of my grade, while others have one in-person exam that determines everything. On top of that, grading is much stricter. In the U.S., getting an A was always a given for me and nothing out of the ordinary. But here, the equivalent of an A (called a First-Class Honours) is not normal and is considered very difficult to achieve. It’s a completely different mindset, and I wish I had been more prepared for how much independence (and reading!) the system requires.

Study Abroad Costs More Than You Think (Even With Financial Aid)

Everyone talks about how expensive studying abroad is, and I knew it would be. However, I didn’t realize how quickly the costs would add up. Financial aid helped a lot with tuition and housing, but there are so many easily forgotten expenses beyond that. For example: • Going out to the pub sounds like a small expense, but spending $6 on a cider multiple times a week adds up fast. • Traveling every few weekends is an amazing experience, but even budget flights and hostels aren’t free. • I had to buy bedding, kitchenware, toiletries, and other essentials when I arrived, which was a big initial cost I hadn’t thought about. There’s a huge emphasis on saying yes to everything to make the most of the experience, but that mindset can also drain your bank account quickly. While costs have added up more than I expected, I’ve learned to budget well and track my spending. I created a budget on Google Sheets that has really helped me stay on top of everything, and highly recommend that anyone studying abroad does the same.

Studying abroad can be hard… and that’s normal

Before studying abroad, I imagined an exciting adventure filled with new experiences, travel, and personal growth. And while that’s all true, what people don’t talk about enough is that studying abroad can also be really hard. I’m lucky to be studying abroad with my boyfriend, which makes the transition easier in some ways, but even with him, life here just feels harder sometimes. The academic system is completely different, I don’t have my usual support system of friends and family, and even simple things, (like figuring out public transportation, where to grocery shop, or how to cook meals for myself) can feel overwhelming. Some days, it’s freezing and windy, and I miss the comfort of home more than I expected. For a lot of people, studying abroad means moving to a country where they don’t know a single person. It takes time to make friends, adjust to the culture, and feel at home in a new place. And while social media makes it look like every day is an exciting adventure, there are also moments of frustration, homesickness, and exhaustion. That doesn’t mean studying abroad isn’t worth it. It’s still an amazing experience, and the challenges help you grow. But I wish I had known that it’s okay to struggle, and that not loving every single moment doesn’t mean I’m doing it wrong.

