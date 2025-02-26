Want to Get Into Gracie Abrams? Here’s a Guide For New Fans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Whether it’s “I Love You, I’m Sorry” or “That’s So True” grabbing your attention, Gracie Abrams makes it hard to look away. In just six years, the twenty-five-year-old singer has gone from singing in her childhood bedroom to sold-out arenas. As Gracie’s fan base grows, so does the room in her heart for new fans. “Everyone, f*cking get in here! Come! Be a part of this community!” Gracie told Nylon in 2024.

If you needed any convincing to deep dive into Gracie Abrams, let it be the singer herself. Here’s a guide to everything Gracie, made easy for new fans.

Gracie is a masterclass in bedroom pop—literally.

Gracie wrote her first song at 18 years old and never stopped. She spent her teenage years posting recordings of her original songs—sung in her childhood bedroom—to her social media, gathering a small fanbase. In 2020, she released her debut EP, minor, an introspective bedroom pop collection that produced two of her biggest hits: “21” and “I miss you, I’m sorry.”

Gracie released her following EP, This Is What It Feels Like, in 2021. With piano ballads like “Camden” and pop tracks like “For Real This Time,” Gracie’s sound remarkably expanded, as did her fanbase.

Gracie wrote her 2023 debut album, Good Riddance, locked away in her producer Aaron Dessner’s Long Pond studio. With confessional lyrics and melancholy instrumentals, the album is the ultimate personification of introversion. Gracie stated that “releasing Good Riddance was the first time I’ve done anything musically that felt like 110% myself.” The album earned her a nomination for Best New Artist at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Despite the success of Good Riddance, Gracie pivoted directions for her sophomore album, The Secret of Us. On this release, she sheds the timidness in her voice and sounds more extroverted than ever. She screams for joy on “Let It Happen” and doesn’t hold back her anger on “Blowing Smoke.” The Secret of Us also features “us. (feat. Taylor Swift),” Gracie’s most remarkable collaboration to date—with a Grammy nomination to prove it.

To be close to you…

Songwriting was Gracie’s childhood dream. Performing wasn’t. In The Secret of Us (Short Film), Gracie shared that she isn’t a natural-born performer: “I never had the intention or interest in being a performer at all. I wanted the opposite of that. [Songwriting] was such a private practice that the concept of facing anybody with it just felt too scary. I was really quiet with it at home. Any time I would hear anybody walking past, I would stop. I think that singing quietly in my bedroom for the sake of not wanting to be heard influenced the way that I ended up writing songs or the way that I would sing. It’s not like I wanted to be a whispery singer, it was just I didn’t want to be heard.”

To get over her performance nerves, Gracie went back to the place she felt safest: her childhood bedroom. Her first-ever live shows, the “minor bedroom shows,” were a string of virtual performances from her childhood bedroom, attended via Zoom by fans around the world during COVID-19 lockdowns. Since then, she’s embarked on in-person headlining tours and opened for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” mesmerizing Taylor’s stadium crowds as if they’re her own. She told Interview Magazine that “seeing the way an audience reacts to your songwriting is mind-boggling. They react to certain lyrics directly in your face. I can think of a trillion shows that I’ve gone to that have transformed my relationship to the artist.” On tour, Gracie’s relationship with her audience is at the forefront. She points her mic out to the audience during “21” for them to echo the lyrics back to her. She holds hands with anyone in the crowd she can reach.

Currently, Gracie is on “The Secret of Us Tour,” her first headlining arena tour. Each show features an acoustic set performed on a small b-stage decorated as her childhood bedroom, honoring the place younger Gracie first fell in love with performing.

“I feel like myself right now.”

Gracie doesn’t only spend her time writing three songs a day or singing to crowds of 20,000 fans. Here are the fast facts on everything that makes Gracie, Gracie.

Her musical inspirations: Joni Mitchell, Taylor Swift, The National, Bon Iver, and Elliott Smith.

Her favorite people: best friend and collaborator Audrey Hobert, cousin and tour photographer Abby Waisler, and her dog Weenie.

Her signature look: hair bows, blue Converse sneakers, Chanel dresses, and a bold short haircut.

Her pastimes: cooking, reading poetry, journaling, and using her voice for good.

Ready to Listen? Here’s How To Start.

Don’t be intimidated by the length of her Spotify page: A top-to-bottom listen to Gracie’s discography is achievable in just a day or two. But if going in order isn’t your style, follow this formula for an introductory mix of Gracie’s styles over the years.

Part One: The Hits

“Risk”

“21”

“That’s So True”

“I miss you, I’m sorry”

“I Love You, I’m Sorry”

“us. (feat. Taylor Swift)”

“Where do we go now?”

“I know it won’t work”

“Mess It Up”

“Close To You”

Part Two: The Fan Favorites

“Let It Happen”

“Block me out”

“I should hate you”

“Rockland”

“Camden”

“Feels Like”

“Friend”

“Difficult”

“I Told You Things”

“Free Now”

Part Three: The Deep Cuts

“For Real This Time”

“Stay”

“Best”

“Long Sleeves”

“Two people”

“Better”

“Wishful Thinking”

“Gave You I, Gave You I”

“The blue”

“Right now”

As much as we’d love for her to stay our little secret forever, Gracie Abrams shines too bright to be hidden. As her career is on the incline, she’s not afraid anymore of growing her fanbase. “It’s been a minute since I felt freaked out [about being a performing artist],” she says. “If anything, you get to say hi to more people in bigger rooms.”