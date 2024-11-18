The Complete Timeline of Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams’s Friendship, “Taygracie”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams may be the greatest case of repeated history the music industry has ever seen: with their unrivaled songwriting abilities and devoted relationships with their fans, the two women embarked on parallel paths to fame. With their similarities, it’s no surprise that they’ve found friendship and collaboration in each other along the way. But before Gracie was songwriting and performing with Taylor, she was a Swiftie just like the rest of us. From fan posts to a shared Grammy nomination, here’s the complete timeline of Taylor and Gracie’s friendship — so we can live through it vicariously together.

August 25, 2015

15-year-old Gracie posts a photo she took at Taylor’s 1989 World Tour, which she attended with actress Diana Silvers, and called Taylor her musical inspiration.

2020 – 2021

Gracie continuously shares her love for Taylor on Twitter/X in several tweets, including a peek into her Spotify Wrapped results and a cover of “Out of the Woods.” One tweet even foreshadows her friendship with Taylor, as she shared a dream she had of meeting the singer for the first time.

“in my dream last night i walked into this weird little house and taylor swift was in there and she literally just grabbed my hand and was like omg it’s so good to see you and i had to be honest with her i was like we’ve never met :( and she goes “past life”” — Gracie via Twitter/X.

November 5, 2021

In anticipation of Red (Taylor’s Version), Gracie posts a TikTok where she says she won’t care about anything but the album on its release day. The real joke here is that the album was set to release on the same day as Gracie’s second EP, This Is What It Feels Like — but as a true Swiftie, Gracie had a bigger priority.

November 8, 2021

Taylor comments on Gracie’s TikTok for Red (Taylor’s Version), applauding her for her then-latest single, “Rockland.” Taylor writes, “By the way I LOVE Rockland!! So stunning I need 5-7 business years to recover.” “Rockland” was Gracie’s first release with producer Aaron Dessner, who has produced much of Taylor’s work since folklore in 2020, and it’s possible their mutual friendship with Aaron prompted their bond. Gracie shares Taylor’s comment in another TikTok, where she is too starstruck to speak.

December 13, 2021

Gracie attends Taylor’s 32nd birthday party and posts a selfie on Instagram that they took together with Diana Silvers. She later tells Vanity Fair she got the invite via a call from an unknown number and checked with Aaron to make sure it was real: “Can you confirm something for me, or is there someone just trying to break my heart?”

March 8, 2022

While touring around the United States and Europe for her This Is What It Feels Like Tour, Gracie covers several of Taylor’s songs, including “this is me trying” and “Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version).” But the most notable of her Taylor covers is “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” which she plays seemingly unplanned during her main set in San Francisco. She posts a video of her performance on Instagram, and Taylor comments, “Love you, love this crowd, love it ALL.”

November 1, 2022

Taylor announces The Eras Tour, which would become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Gracie is first announced as a supporting act for 12 dates of the first U.S. leg but ends up opening 30 times between March and August 2023 as more shows are added.

April 1, 2023

After her first Eras Tour performance in Arlington, Texas, Taylor introduces Gracie to the crowd as one of her “absolute favorite artists.” Later, during her surprise song set, Taylor plays “Clean (Taylor’s Version)” for Gracie to welcome her to the tour. “This is a request from Gracie Abrams,” Taylor says. “We text, and she was like, ‘I’m so excited for the tour,’ in her very adorable way. She’s like, ‘I’m dying, dying, dying, I’m dead, I’m crying all day!’… She was talking about the setlist and she was like, ‘Would you play ‘Clean?’’”

July 1, 2023

While on The Eras Tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, Gracie’s opening set is canceled due to a storm. However, Taylor still performs the main show, and brings Gracie onstage to perform her iconic single, “I miss you, I’m sorry,” as a duet. “We have this amazing, incredible opening act on this tour named Gracie Abrams!” Taylor says as she introduces her to the crowd. “She is one of my favorite artists and one of my favorite friends. I love her so much and we have never sung together before, so, I want to bring Gracie out onstage. Is that okay with you, Cincinnati?”

November 2, 2023

While in Los Angeles for The Eras Tour, Gracie is announced as the solo supporting act for the tour’s second North American run in 2024, a total of 18 shows. Later in the year, she posts an adorable photo of herself with Taylor alongside the announcement of a final handful of show dates.

November 13 and 14, 2023

Taylor and Gracie are spotted out for dinner in New York City. Gracie details their night out to Today: “‘We drank a lot. We were talking about our lives and our albums. [Taylor] was like, ‘We have to go home and listen to the songs.’’”

They return to Taylor’s apartment that night, where they go back and forth playing songs from their upcoming albums. “‘I end up on the floor,’” Gracie says to Today about hearing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” for the first time. For Taylor’s birthday later that year, Gracie posts selfies Taylor had taken with her from that moment.

Between 2 and 6 A.M., Taylor and Gracie write their song, “us.,” together, based on a conversation they had earlier that night over dinner. In an interview with Apple Music, she describes the songwriting process as dramatic and funny, and shares how they were headbanging at the piano while a candle unknowingly burst into flames in the kitchen. Gracie later posts two videos together from that night: one of them songwriting at a piano and another of Taylor putting out the fire with an extinguisher. “‘Our purses are ruined… and my shoes… and the whole room, I think,’” Taylor says after putting it out. ‘“It smells really good, though!’” Gracie adds with a laugh.

December 13, 2023

Taylor has another star-studded birthday party with Gracie in attendance. Gracie is spotted in two photos in Taylor’s Instagram post, alongside other friends like Sabrina Carpenter and Haim.

June 21, 2024

Gracie releases her second album, The Secret of Us, including “us. (feat. Taylor Swift).” “It’s so magical to be in her orbit,” Gracie tells SiriusXM about the collaboration. “She sets the bar so high [for] how I hope to feel every time I write one single line.”

June 23, 2024

While on The Eras Tour in London, Taylor brings out Gracie again for her surprise song set to perform “us.” After singing half of the song alone, Taylor stops playing and jokes, “I’m trying really hard to do this song justice, but… a huge magical piece is missing, right? Like, I just wish the actual artist who sings that song was here!” Gracie then appears onstage, the two share a hug, and they perform the song together.

October 20, 2024

After taking The Eras Tour worldwide, Taylor brings it back to North America to close it out with Gracie opening every show. Gracie’s return to The Eras Tour stage is more epic than her first time in the opener slot, playing a longer set to even more packed crowds.

November 8, 2024

“us.” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. It’s one of Taylor’s six Grammy nominations for the year, alongside remarkable nods for The Tortured Poets Department. It’s Gracie’s second Grammy nomination overall, following the 2024 ceremony where she was up for Best New Artist.

November 16, 2024

While in Toronto for The Eras Tour, Taylor brings out Gracie to perform an acoustic mashup of “us.” and “Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version).” Before Gracie takes the stage, Taylor retells the story of writing “us.” and thanks the fans for their Grammy nomination: “You guys cared enough about that song when it went out into the world… and you got [it] nominated for a Grammy this week! You can’t even imagine the phone call between the two of us when the nominations came out… it was just screeching. It wasn’t even words.”

Taylor and Gracie’s friendship — coined “Taygracie” by fans — is undoubtedly one of the best bonds between two female artists today. “Do you miss us?” they sing in their Grammy-Award nominated duet — and the answer is yes, we always do.