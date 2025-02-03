Upcoming Band Monotronic Is The Perfect Sound For Your Next Main Character Moment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Monotronic, a NYC-born, LA-based indie band, has officially earned a spot on my top Spotify artists for the upcoming year. With their latest song Looking Away already on repeat, I can confidently say—I’m definitely not looking away from this rising band. Now, with their new album Waiting for You set to drop in March, Monotronic is proving they’re not just another indie act but are truly redefining the indie-electronic scene.

As someone who gravitates toward uplifting, almost cinematic “coming-of-age” music, this album feels like a soundtrack to life’s most spontaneous moments. Whether it’s the pulse-pounding energy of Everything Moves or the sun-soaked warmth of Sun Song (a personal favorite), each track feels like its own adventure. The blend of indie rock, electronic vibes, and global influences—stemming from frontman Ramsey Elkholy’s extensive travels—creates a sound that’s both familiar and refreshingly new.

Monotronic describes their music as a “collective” experience, where each instrument feels like an extension of the other, and you can hear that seamless connection throughout Waiting for You. It’s music that doesn’t just play in the background; it pulls you in, makes you feel something, and keeps you coming back for more.

If you’re looking for something that blends the nostalgia of indie rock with the electrifying pulse of electronic beats, Waiting for You might just be your next obsession. And trust me, with this album, Monotronic is proving that they’re not just making music—they’re making moments.

Now, I don’t know about you, but if Monotronic isn’t already on your radar, it’s time to change that. It’s never too early to start curating your perfect summer playlist—or better yet, put your friends on and prove you’re always ahead of the game when it comes to the latest music. Don’t sleep on this rising indie powerhouse—go stream Monotronic on all platforms now.