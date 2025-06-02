Turn Your Dodger Game Into a Day Trip: Visit Olvera Street

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Baseball season is in full swing in Los Angeles, why not make your Dodger game visit a day trip? A visit to Olvera Street prior to a Dodger game is definitely an experience that will knock your weekend expectations out of the park! Olvera Street transports you back to the beginning days of Los Angeles with its preserved buildings and plazas that hold a rich history. While visiting there are many vendors offering authentic Mexican food beside shops with trinkets, traditional clothing, and handmade jewelry.

Once arriving, my first stop would be to grab a cold agua fresca from one of the many street vendors that are stationed outside of the parking lot. There is no better drink than a homemade horchata in hand as I begin to roam the shops.

As you enter you will see a performance area that is often filled by tribal dancers and musical performances. Many guests will often participate in the performances by singing or dancing alongside them. The large open performance area helps create a sense of community within the hub of Mexican heritage. The loud music fills the streets and stays with you even as you distance yourself from the performance area.

Turning into the stores there is a product for any shopper! The kiosks in the middle have many small toys and trinkets for children beside board games like loteria to play with the whole family. There are many additional stores on the side that have embroidered tops for men, women, and children that come in various bright colors. A few stores have pottery and religious wall decor that would be a beautiful accent to any home.

Towards the end of the street there stands the oldest existing home in Los Angeles, also known as Avila Adobe. As you walk through the halls you are transported back in time thanks to the many pictures and storied furniture. My favorite piece being a white gown propped on a dress form that showcases the traditional fashion of the 1800s.

Before leaving, I would suggest eating at a hole in the wall Mexican restaurant, La Noche Buena. The open concept kitchen allows you to see the cooks serve your food fresh off the grill (this always makes my stomach growl!). I would recommend the carne asada tacos for something small or the pollo asado plate if you want a full meal. This food is guaranteed to keep your heart warm and stomach full after being served with a smile.

Join in my family’s favorite pregame ritual or invite your friends to one of LA’s best kept secrets. The atmosphere alone is enough to give any visitor energy for a big win or just to make it through finals!