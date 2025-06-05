Triple Troubles: How to Survive a Triple Dorm at UCLA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the greatest incentives to attend UCLA: housing.

When choosing where to attend, a large incentive to attend UCLA (aside from its dining and location) has broiled down to housing for a significant amount of students. With a four year guarantee, it provides a sense of assurance for students attending or soon to be attending the university. Despite many students choosing to live off-campus after their first or second years, knowing that they have a back up option has brought a sense of relief and comfort, especially within the Los Angeles area. With soaring rent prices and difficulties to secure an apartment, having a choice to live on-campus has provided a notable amount of appeal for the university. Over the years, the possible dorm options ranged from singles, doubles, and triples. However, for the academic year of 2025-2026, it’ll be changing dramatically.

three’s a crowd (for everyone)

It’s a canon event for any UCLA student: living in a triple. With three people living in a single room, it’s an experience that is both a learning curve but oddly homey. Living with two other people, often teaches an individual the importance of discipline and space. However, after the first year, most people are ready to move on to at least a double. While it has historically been a huge struggle, and largely based on luck, it has been possible for a second year to secure a double dorm room. But, it seems like that will not be possible for next year.

On January 21, 2025, UCLA Housing announced that they would primarily provide triple occupancy rooms in most on-campus dorms. Additionally, for university apartments off-campus, the number of occupants per residence would also increase.

This news took many students by surprise. Personally, I was shocked when I received the email. I was especially looking forward to living in a double for my third-year as I have lived in a triple my first and second year. But, for all incoming freshman, I promise a triple is not as difficult as it may seem.

So, here are my top three tips on how to survive a triple dorm at UCLA.

1. uphold the roommate contract

At the start of every academic year, the Resident Assistants of each dorm level (or RAs) will ensure that every room has an established roommate contract among themselves. Within the contract, ground rules and general agreements are agreed upon in order to secure expectations for the school year. Details such as how certain chores will be done to bed time routines, the contract covers a majority of the basics in terms of living rules. Ensuring that everyone has thorough read and agreed upon the terms is essential in order to have a successful year together. Upholding the integrity of the contract is vital, especially since they will be used by the RA when navigating any potential future conflicts.

2. Share google Calendars

Whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, everyone loves a little bit of alone time. An efficient and easy way to figure out when everyone can get their alone time is to share google calendars. Additionally, this can reduce any extended communication of when people will be leaving or arriving during school breaks, etc. Having everyone’s schedules in one place is both convenient and accessible so that everyone’s time in the dorm is enjoyable.

3. A crowd vs. a couple

With a room of three, it can be common for there to be a “duo” within a trio. In some cases, it can be natural for people to gravitate towards one another if they have more in common. If you are ever in this situation, know that it is alright and speaks nothing about you as a person. Sometimes with roommates, you will become best of friends or live like peaceful ships passing by and either way is just as valid as the other. In any chance that you are not part of the natural “duo” remember that your dorm is almost like a cabin on a cruise. There aren’t many things you do that may be exclusive to just the comfort of your dorm. Studying and relaxing can be done in places across campus and on the Hill. For example, the lounges are great for yap sessions with friends or just decompressing with your favorite show. Sleeping is really the important part of having a dorm. So in any case, I promise. You will be alright.

To any incoming first years or transfers, know that it truly isn’t as cramped as it may sound and it will all work out. I wish you luck at your time at UCLA and know that you will gain a lot more lore living in a triple (so it’s kind of worth it).