Things I Wish I Knew Before Declaring My Major

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As someone who entered UCLA undeclared as a freshman, I’m no stranger to the infamous questions:

“So, what degree are you getting?”

“And what are you going to do with it?”

Although I now have a better answer to the first – I’m hopefully majoring in communication and anthropology – I’m still figuring out the second. And that’s more than OK.

Changing Majors Isn’t a Crisis – It’s Growth Picking a major doesn’t mean you’re committing to it being engraved on your headstone (sorry, that was dark, but you get the point). The whole point of college is to explore what works best for you, and trial and error is a huge part of that. As a student, you’re still learning about yourself, your interests, and what truly excites you. So, if you find yourself questioning your choice after a semester or two, I promise it’s not the end of the world. Many students switch majors during their college years, and doing so absolutely doesn’t define your worth or your path. What You Learn Outside Class Can Matter More Yes, classes matter. But some of the best lessons I’ve ever learned have come from talking to people, not from reading textbooks. Go to events in your department, talk not just to faculty but to other students, and join organizations not just for the resume boost, but because they’ll give you real insight into what you’re interested in. Joining my sorority, student publications, and a book club were the best decisions I could have made coming to UCLA – and I often find them more valuable than the work I do for my classes (although don’t get me wrong – I’ve taken some pretty awesome classes too). Ultimately though, in a world where AI is reshaping industries overnight, people skills and practical experience are more important than ever. @luvlunaaaaa how did Barbie do it all? #fyp #college #career #foryou #senior #houston #whatwasimadefor ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish Don’t Sleep on GEs – They Might Surprise You When I was still exploring my options, I spent way too much time on UCLA’s majors and minors list – like it was a menu I had to order from perfectly on the first try. What I didn’t expect was how much general education classes would shape my path. High school simply doesn’t offer all the options a college has – especially one as huge and well-rounded as UCLA – and there were academic fields I hadn’t even heard of when I started here, let alone taken a class in. I discovered anthropology by accident, thanks to intro GEs that were open when everything else was filled up. I ended up loving the subject and declaring it as one of my majors. Your GEs are an underrated way to try something new, and you should definitely take full advantage. Your Major Doesn’t Define You We hear it all the time: “Pick something practical,” but the truth is, declaring a major doesn’t mean that’s the only thing you’ll be doing forever. There’s this societal pressure that if you choose a major, you must have it all figured out – your post-grad life, your overarching career path, and everything in between. But the truth is, people’s careers twist and turn in unexpected ways. My mom majored in political science at her college. Although she now works at City Hall where I’m from, she’s been an English teacher, a fashion magazine editor, and a hot yoga instructor in between. Your major is just one piece of the puzzle, and it doesn’t have to define your entire identity or future. So, don’t stress if you don’t know exactly what you’ll do with it yet. @laeticiahh indecisive queen till the day i die ♬ original sound – Laeticia – Laeticia Expect Detours As an undeclared student who was a little bit all over the place when I first started – just filling GE requirements and taking some classes toward a potential comm major (which seems to be working out now!), I think I expected that once I declared my major, everything would follow a fairly linear path. I would know exactly which classes to take each quarter, and I’d have a clear pathway from one year to the next. But, as any UCLA student knows, nothing about enrollment is that simple. Some classes fill up fast, others clash with your schedule, and sometimes your plan has to bend.There are going to be bumps in the road, but it will make finishing your degree even more impactful (at least I hope!)

So, if you’re still undeclared or unsure, take your time. Experiment. Talk to people. Take weird classes. Give yourself the space to grow into a choice that feels right, not just convenient.

You don’t need to have everything figured out, because as cheesy as it sounds, college isn’t just about the destination. It’s about how you get there (And yeah, as a double humanities major, I probably should’ve come up with a less cliché ending. But we’ll call it a first draft).