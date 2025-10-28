The Lesbian Agenda (Halloween Edition): WLW Costume Inspo We Desperately Need

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every October, my social media frequents the same two WLW costume ideas: Kim Possible/Shego, and Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy. Don’t get me wrong, these are cute and creative, but I need at least five options to consider. When I stopped using my search engine to find inspiration, I realized there are a variety of WLW costumes not talked about enough. That being said, if you’ve hit a dead end anywhere else, here are my favorite queer suggestions to spice things up for you.

The fight club girlfriends of bottoms (2023)

Starting with my personal favorite, Bottoms has at least three couple/duo costumes waiting to be worn. PJ (Rachel Sennott) and her crush Britanny (Kaia Gerber) are one chaotically cute direction to go. Take inspo from their epic football-field fight with PJ’s orange stripes and white overalls, Brittany’s cheer uniform, and of course, generous splatters of fake blood. The same idea works for almost-lovers Josie (Ayo Edebiri) and Isabel (Havana Rose Liu). This is a perfect way to blend flirty femme energy with the bloodier side of Halloween! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bottoms (@bottomsmovie)

The Hunting wives: Margo and sophie (2025)

Margo (Malin Akerman) and Sophie (Brittany Snow) are a glamorous x mischievous duo that would spice up this Halloween. Sophie is the innocent girl next-door in her pink frilly dress, while Margo parades around town in sparkly gold. Both can sport cowgirl boots, refined jewelry, and shooting glasses. You can even tap in to that bloodier side of Halloween previously talked about. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunting Wives (@thehuntingwives)

the robot romance of wall-e (2008)

While this might not be a normal WLW costume option, robots, technically, do not have genders. Even better, the movie is based in 2805, making WALL-E and EVE the perfect duo to reimagine. They are adorable, awkward, silly, and pretty much whatever you want them to be. WALL-E would have a brown palette, and I personally would go with brown overalls, while EVE glows in white. Bonus points if you accessorize with little plants, or a third-wheel decked out in plants. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popcorns (@popcornsapp)

for all of my gleeks: Santana and Brittany

Santana and Brittany were the first WLW couple I saw on my screen, and I fell in love with them immediately. In Glee (2009), this duo flaunts so many wild outfits, ranging from the Britney Spears episode to their every day school-wear. The classic costume would be their universally known red and white cheer uniform, high ponytails, and an ocean of attitude. View this post on Instagram A post shared by nostalgia (@thenostalgic.doll)

UCOnn Sweethearts: Paige bueckers and azzi fudd

This cute basketball couple might not be from a movie, but they have taken over my social media for the last two years. Perfect for sports fans and those who yearn for Paige Bueckers, throw on a Dallas Wings jersey and a UCONN jersey to channel our Rookie of the Year and NCAA MVP (sorry, go Bruins!). There are so many ways to add pizzazz to this costume, whether that be creative makeup, bedazzled jerseys, or taking influence from their outfits outside of the court.

Honorable Mention: Anything but Clothes night