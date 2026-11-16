This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Founded in 2018 and launched in 2021, Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market that allows users to trade contracts based on the outcomes of future events.

According to its website, Kalshi operates under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which oversees derivatives markets. In simple terms, these markets involve buying and selling contracts whose value is tied to the outcome of future events. While the legal framework surrounding prediction markets is interesting (and could fill an entire book on its own), what I find most compelling about Kalshi is the moral quandary it creates.

I’d like to claim that my profound moral sense drove me to research the ethical considerations of modern-day commodity trading, but that would only be half the truth. Over the past couple of years, I’ve had to sit through a concerning number of Kalshi ads. They started out mildly enough, mostly focusing on sports predictions (something like “Who will win the Lakers vs. Raptors game?”), but at some point, they changed.

Initially, I noticed that the ads shifted toward reality TV and box office predictions (if you’re interested in how betting apps impact the arts, you can check out an article I wrote on this topic here). Eventually, I saw that this trend had spread to politics and even medical research.

If you open the Kalshi website, you’ll see a few tabs labeled “Sports,” “Economy,” “Climate” and “Politics,” to name a few. While the idea of people placing predictions on current events might not set off alarm bells for you right away, I encourage you to sit with it for a few minutes.

Let’s take a closer look at one of the markets under the “Tech & Science” tab, specifically the market titled “Will the FDA approve a cure for Type 1 diabetes before 2033?” These markets allow users to buy contracts based on whether they believe an event will or will not happen. In this case, users can financially benefit from predicting that a cure will not receive FDA approval before 2033. There are people who stand to make money if someone else remains sick. Other concerning markets include predictions about the balance of power in the United States and the possibility of a recession next year.

What does it mean that we are being encouraged to put money on people’s lives becoming or remaining worse?

Kalshi goes to great lengths to establish its legal legitimacy, but that’s not the only important consideration. Betting against the success of clinical trials or putting money on someone’s life getting worse raises serious ethical questions about the way we view other people’s suffering. It cannot be healthy to think of the world through the lens of trading predictions.

The financial consequences make these concerns even more troubling. According to a study by the Roosevelt Institute, a majority of users who are involved in prediction market trading lose money. It’s important to question what participating in this sort of trading does to the individual and to our society.

So, next time you see one of these ads (which you definitely will), sit with it a little longer. Think about what it’s trying to get you to think about and reflect on what you actually believe.