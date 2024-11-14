The CorePower Craze: The Chokehold Hot Yoga has on Westwood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As we turn the clocks back, as skies get darker and nights grow longer, it is critical to keep our mental health in check. When the temperature drops a few degrees and the leggings come out, there’s one place the UCLA girls flock to…CorePower Yoga. The studio undoubtedly provides a quality workout, but is the price tag attainable for college students?

In an attempt to alleviate stress from this quarter’s midterm season, and Tuesday’s election, I sought out a yoga class to sweat away my anxieties. While I usually opt for a yoga class at the Wooden Center, this week I signed up for a free week-long trial at CorePower in search for variety in my workout routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CorePower Yoga (@corepoweryoga) This post on CorePower’s Instagram from April of this year, advertising discounted training for students and teachers.

After the seven-day free trial, students are offered a slightly discounted monthly fee to maintain their CorePower memberships. This student discount is advertised as 20% off on the Studio’s website, which would make the monthly fee for students $160. CorePower also runs a promotion for new members, offering a discounted price of $99 for your first month.

On average, it takes me approximately 15-20 minutes to walk from my dorm in De Neve Plaza to the CorePower studio located across the street from the Ministry of Coffee and Trader Joe’s in Westwood. While the walk is not unbearable, it is important to consider that the alternative may be located right on campus.

For the past few quarters at UCLA, I have purchased the UCLA Recreation Group X Workout Pass. I paid a flat membership fee of $45, and with that fee received unlimited classes taught at the Wooden Center by trained instructors.

One unique factor about the Group X pass in comparison to CorePower yoga is the diversity in the exercise classes classes offered: yoga, sculpt, pilates, spin and dance are just a few examples of classes taught throughout the week. While CorePower lists six different classes on its website, ranging from vinyasa yoga to yoga sculpt, these classes are all different variations of hot yoga.

I will say that a big takeaway for me personally was the limited-time options offered by UCLA Rec in comparison to CorePower. When specifically examining the frequency of classes, I believe it is fair to say that you’re getting what you pay for in buying a CorePower membership.

CorePower offers both a broader expanse of time slots throughout the day, as well as weekend classes, amenities that UCLA Rec fails to provide with its Group X pass. While the Westwood CorePower studio opens as early as six o’clock some days, UCLA Rec doesn’t begin holding class until nine in the morning.

Another key point worth mentioning is the addition of heat to CorePower’s classes. With the hottest class reaching as high as 110°F (the class I took the other day, that, for the record, kicked my ass) and lowest starting at 75°F, CorePower’s hot yoga classes offer a unique environment and an exceptional workout.

You can also expect to sweat like no other in these classes, a towel is a must. The heated element undoubtedly adds an additional challenge to the workout. That being said, I find the heat sometimes causes more harm than good for my sensitive stomach.

So, maybe it is worth it to bite the bullet and splurge for a CorePower subscription, but will the workout girls just as soon start to frequent Mighty Pilates? With low intensity workouts on the rise and trendy studios popping up everywhere, is it ever worth the expenditure? Or is the next best thing just around the corner?

Ultimately we are left wondering: are you truly getting your bang for your buck, or are you better off getting your workout fix at the Wooden Center?