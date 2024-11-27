This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Let me start off this article by saying that my hair is an absolute pain. It’s pin-straight, finer than spiderweb, and absolutely allergic to holding a curl. Heat tools? Breakage city. I already fry my hair enough bleaching it when my roots grow out. Curling irons? A three-hour saga that ends with limp waves thirty minutes later. So, when I tell you that I’ve tested every overnight blowout hack out there to get those dreamy, heat-free waves, know that I’ve done the work so you don’t have to. The best part about these techniques? They’re low-damage, majorly convenient, and basically magic while you sleep. So, here’s the tea on what worked, what flopped, and what I’ll be dreaming with again tonight.

Sleepy Tie Bun

@sleepytie How to preserve your blowout with sleepy tie 🎀🤭 @Rach Lynsey #sleepytie #haircare #hairhack #blowout #blowoutcare #haircareroutine #heatlesshair #hairtutorial #sleepytieyourhair ♬ american boy – ༺ 00s throwbacks ༻ The Deets: This product is a soft, stretchy silk hair-tie that simultaneously cradles and curls your hair in a bun while you snooze. Pros: So gentle on fragile strands with the silk material (we love to see it!), super comfy for sleep, and delivers soft, natural waves. Plus, this is one of the few blowout extenders that you could wear out to brunch without looking like an insane person. Cons: Okay, here’s the thing—tying it perfectly is harder than it looks. I quite literally think that I rewatched the tutorial over four times and then had to take a break since my arms got tired. Also, fine hair like mine struggles to have volume without a lifted root, and don’t even get me started on the occasional weird dent that comes with wearing a bun to sleep. Best For: Sleepy babes who want to wake up with soft waves or extend a blowout. Overall: Super cute, but the unwanted hair dents annoy me like nothing else. Score: 7/10

flexi-rods

@malerieherreraa overnight blowout 🍒 products: @overnightblowout velvet rods @K18 Hair hair oil @GarnierUSA frizz tamer wand #overnightblowout #blowout #hairstyles #curls #overnightcurls ♬ oh angels have pink hair – ✩ The Deets: These velvet rods wrap small sections of your hair for bouncy, voluminous curls. Pair with a silk hair wrap for maximum hold. Pros: Volume queens, this is your throne. The curl definition is next-level, and the retro aesthetic? Absolutely adorable. As soon as I put the rods in and the silk wrap on, I just had to facetime my grandmother to show her how cute and vintage it looked (she loved it). Plus, they’re reusable, affordable, and surprisingly durable. Cons: The only problem? The “beauty is pain” vibes are real. These are not sleepover-comfy. Also, it’s a commitment to put them in, and damp hair or heat prior to putting them in helps the curls hold better. I’ve learned to come to terms with the minor ear pain in the mornings. Best For: Anyone craving major curl drama and who doesn’t mind the prep. Overall: Big, bold, and worth the setup struggle IMO. Score: 8/10

curling band

@anggwells Replying to @xx.daisyglowuptips.xx trusted comfy curling rods: @Kitsch LLC (tiktok shop link is direct to their actual store, so you can trust it) @Heatless Hair & @rehabyourhair ☁️🎀 #overnightcurlstutorial ♬ original sound – Ang The Deets: A single padded fabric rod that sits like a crown, with your hair wrapped around it for sleek, uniform curls. Pros: It’s basically foolproof once you get the hang of it (TikTok tutorials = lifesavers), and way less time consuming to put in than other methods. Plus, it’s ultra-comfy to sleep in. Not to mention, the curls are so consistent and super cute. Cons: Slippage is real if your hair is fine. Also, hair volume doesn’t materialize with this method as much as others. Think polished, not bombshell. The curling band provides more of a relaxed 70’s beach wave, whereas I’m personally looking to recreate the Victoria Secret blowout on a budget (but, I’ll take the best I can get). Best For: Low-maintenance girlies with hair that easily holds curls. Overall: A gorgeous style to wake up to, but just not voluminous enough for me. Score: 7.5/10

sock curls

@mereditheddyy Needless to say use clean socks, see you in the morning🫡 #heatlesscurls #sockcurls #fyp ♬ original sound – christmas sounds 🎄 The Deets: Grab some socks, roll your hair up, and voilà—instant curlers. Pros: It’s basically free, super gentle, and quick to do. You can also mix and match sock sizes for different curl styles. Cons: The results can be unpredictable (who knew socks had such personalities?), and my curls often fell flat before I even made it to my first cup of coffee. I’d find that I’d woken up and one sock had already fallen out– leaving one side of my hair completely straight and the other curled. However, the side that stayed curled looked super cute, smooth, and had little to no frizz! Best For: DIY queens that experiment with heatless styling (and don’t toss and turn in their sleep). Overall: Fun, easy, and comfy, but way too inconsistent to be dependable. Score: 6.5/10

braid waves