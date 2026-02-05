Take a Day for Yourself: My Guide to the Perfect Day for YOU!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With everything going on in the world, it’s easy to feel suffocated by the news, constantly swimming in videos and pictures of the cruelty spreading across our homes and cities. I’m here to provide a place for you to reset, regroup, and revive yourself.

THREE MODES OF GRATITUDE

Rise and shine! First, we are going to make sure we wake up to a song that we love, but won’t get sick of. Mine is ‘Life’s Incredible Again,’ from The Incredibles. It’s the perfect song. Then we are going to pick up our journal or piece of paper and write down three things we are grateful for. I do this every single morning, and I cannot even begin to tell you how much it has shifted my mindset.

WORKOUT ON YOUR TERMS

Another huge mood changer for me has been working out every single day. I love to get up and get moving! As you put on your favorite workout set, play an upbeat song that puts you in a great mood. My current favorite is “Say Don’t Go” by Taylor Swift. When I say workout on YOUR terms, do what your body feels like doing. It doesn’t have to be hard, it just needs to fulfill you and your needs. My favorite workout is Corepower Yoga Sculpt! (Pro tip: put a hair mask in your hair while you workout so that you’re making yourself glow inside out!)

COFFEE WALK

Now I feel like I can take on the world! My favorite thing to do after a hard workout is get myself a well-earned latte. Whether I make it at home, or get it from a café, spending time outside with a fun drink is a necessity. I highly recommend popping in your earbuds and walking from your workout to a coffee shop. If that’s not possible, grab your fun drink and sit outside, or walk around the neighborhood.

GET YOURSELF FLOWERS!

Miley was right, you can buy yourself flowers, and in fact, you should at least once a month. There are few things I love more than fresh flowers, a workout, and a coffee. If you’re a Westwood girl, pop over to Trader Joes and shop the flower section for either premade bouquets, or gather flowers to make your own!

PROLONGED GRWM

I hope you drove home with the windows down playing your favorite music. Now that you’re home, take a shower and wash out that hair mask. This is the long GRWM that you need and deserve. Blow out that hair, and put on your favorite makeup. Take as much time as you want because this is time just for you. You’ll be happy to have fresh hair and clean skin for the rest of your day.

BAGEL TIME!!

Okay, now get ready to head out of the house again for my favorite time, BAGEL TIME!! Bring your book, call your friends, and go get a bagel. Sometimes, I like to grab my bagel and sit at the beach either in my car, or on the sand for added relaxation, but it’s not necessary. I highly recommend grabbing your girls and heading to Pop Up Bagels in Brentwood! So, so, so, yum.

CRAFT TIME!

Ordinarily, I would say shop until you drop, and if that’s your prerogative, go for it! However, as a college student with a college budget, that might not be the best idea. So, let’s get crafting! I love making a vision board, whipping out a coloring book, or sewing, a love of mine that has recently resurfaced. There are so many fun things you can do. I made this flag last year, and it’s my absolute favorite piece of decor in my room. You can pop this on your wall, or even sew it onto a shirt or sweatshirt. This is a great activity to do alone or with friends.

GIRL DINNER

After your busy day, nothing sounds more fun that a relaxing dinner either by yourself, or with friends. Order your comfort meal and eat it in your favorite PJ’s. While you’re waiting for it to arrive, light the perfect candle, and get cozy on the couch with your comfort show or movie. Personally, I always turn to “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” it’s one of the best Rom-Coms ever made.

SOMETHING SWEET (DUH!)

Obviously no night is complete without a sweet treat. I love a healthy, gluten-free dessert, but of course will never judge an entire chocolate mini-cake for one. Get what you want! I love Go Greek, Pressed, Menchies, or even just frozen bananas with peanut butter and chocolate on top! Do what fits YOU!

READ, CANDLE, JOURNAL