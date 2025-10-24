Summery Summary: The Summer I…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” -Belly Conklin

Just had my last first day of school. What’s next?

Summer, you were so good to me. You weren’t my usual beach-house kind of summer, but you were everything I didn’t know I needed. Between the summer class sessions and spontaneous adventures, I somehow managed to actually–for once–call this a real summer vacation. So here’s to the summer before senior year, before the nine-month grind takes over.

The Summer I Went on a Cruise for the First Time

I finally overcame my slight fear of being overseas and sailed on the Norwegian Cruise Line to the Bahamas. From Broadway-style shows, country performances and karaoke nights to unlimited drinks, impressive dining and ocean views, every moment felt surreal. The crew’s hospitality, the food and the energy made it unforgettable—my first cruise experience truly set the bar high.

The Summer I Met My Childhood YouTubers

Who knew that going out for a sweet treat would lead to running into Guava Juice and Alex Wassabi (previously Wassabi Productions)? Meeting people I grew up watching on YouTube was the most unexpected (and nostalgic) moment of my summer. I even spotted other creators like Tara Yummy and Princess Amelia in other outing occasions—LA really is the land of surprise encounters.

The Summer I Went to Knott’s (Not in a Stroller)

Can you believe I’d lived in California my whole life and never gone to Knott’s Berry Farm until now? I went with my siblings and, to no surprise, my love for thrill rides has definitely expanded. Silver Bullet, Ghost Rider and HangTime were top-tier, and I adored the old western village and Camp Snoopy charm.

The Summer I Got Into My Dream Lab

Persistence really does pay off. After countless emails and networking, I finally received an offer to join a dermatology research lab at UCLA—something I’d been working toward for so long. It felt like one of those full-circle moments where all your late nights and passion finally align.

The Summer I Went to the Silver Lake Flea Market

In search of a new digital camera, I ventured into the artsy world of the Silver Lake Flea Market. Between the vintage clothes, unique vendors and spontaneous Pokémon card finds, it was a creative-girl-dream come true.

The Summer I Bought a Camcorder

After replacing my digital camera, I made an impulsive purchase: a camcorder. As someone who loves capturing every memory, whether through vlogs or photos, it felt like a meant-to-be purchase. Here’s to documenting more “main character” moments.

The Summer I Finally Went Cafe Hopping

I’m always too busy during the school year to go cafe hopping, especially as it has become a Pinterest board aesthetic, cafes are on the rise in popularity for students, and everyone just wants their matcha. But this summer, I actually checked off cafes from my long-saved list. Matchas, lattes, pastries—you name it, I finally had the time to enjoy them all.

The Summer I Went to Medieval Times

Oddly enough, my first Medieval Times experience wasn’t in California but in Orlando, Florida. With VIP seating, I got the full royal treatment with dragon blood tomato bisque, roast chicken, sweet corn and all. Watching the knights and horses perform felt straight out of a movie.

The Summer I Dined in a French Restaurant

It’s not every day you find authentic French cuisine, but this summer I got to enjoy beautifully crafted dishes that made me feel like I was dining in Paris. One day, I hope to experience it in Paris, but the dishes that were served were très magnifique!

The Summer I Experienced Hibachi

My first hibachi experience also happened on the cruise—yes, on a boat! The chefs’ jokes, tricks and table-side cooking were as impressive as the food itself. It was dinner and a show rolled into one.

The Summer I Tried All Kinds of Drinks

Turning 21 definitely expanded my tasting horizons. From sake to imported wines and cocktails, I got to experiment (responsibly!) with so many flavors. A true rite of passage.

The Summer I Navigated a Cancelled Flight

When my flight home from Orlando got canceled due to a storm, chaos followed. With no staff in sight and frustrated passengers everywhere, I had to figure everything out myself, from booking a hotel, finding a shuttle, and making sure I got on the next flight. I even helped another traveler who didn’t speak English. Stressful, yes—but also empowering. An important (but not so great) adulting experience.

The Summer I Went Gym Hopping

As a self-proclaimed gym girlie, I try to keep consistency alive. This time, exploring 24 Hour Fitness, Planet Fitness, and Gold’s Gym locations with friends. Each one had its own vibe, but I especially enjoyed the post-workout adventures.

The Summer I Had a Laufey Day

Laufey fans, this one’s for you. I grabbed her “A Matcha of Time” drink at Stagger Coffee, stopped by Yogurtland for her special “A Berry Laufey Day” flavor (and that iconic giant spoon), and even got the exclusive Laufey library card. I had a calm, cozy, very Laufey Day.

The Summer I Went to the Miraculous Store

Younger me would’ve screamed. Visiting the Miraculous Ladybug store, Zag Store, felt like stepping into my childhood again. The nostalgia was real—and so was the merch haul.

The Summer I Went to My First (and Last) Bruin Bash

With my senior year approaching, I had to experience Bruin Bash at least once. After years of missing out on tickets, I finally scored bowl seats—and somehow ended up on the floor. Being with friends to see this year’s lineup—BunnaB, Rob49, and Smino—was a fun way to end my summer.

The Summer He Proposed (Sort Of)

Okay, not like that… but he did officially ask me to be my boyfriend! It might not have been a diamond ring moment, but it definitely felt just as special. With a sweet serenade, a beautiful bouquet, and the most thoughtful gifts, it was the kind of proposal that made my heart melt. Saying yes to him was easily one of the best highlights of my summer.

The Summer Before It All

Looking back, this summer was filled with so many firsts. It reminded me to live life to the fullest and to keep saying yes to new experiences. The best memories really do happen when you step outside your routine and try something new. From cruises to canceled flights to cafe hopping, this was the summer that made me feel truly alive before senior year’s whirlwind begins.