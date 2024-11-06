Summer Lovin’…Didn’t Have A Blast? 5 Ways to Move On From Your Summer Fling

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

So, the summer fling that had you smiling all through August is now nothing but a bittersweet memory. You may have thought that connection would last through the new year, but as fall rolls in, reality is setting in. Whether you parted ways amicably or things ended on a sour note, it’s time to move on. But how? Here are five practical ways to keep your chin up and your heart focused on what’s next.

Give Yourself Time to Grieve Photo by Anthony Tran from Unsplash Ending a summer romance, especially one that felt carefree and fun, can sting. It’s okay to feel sad about it. Give yourself permission to grieve, but set a time limit. Whether it’s a weekend spent binge-watching rom-coms with your favorite snacks or journaling your thoughts out, processing those emotions is key. Just make sure you don’t dwell too long. The start of the school year is a fresh beginning, and you want to start it feeling empowered. Additionally, avoid the temptation to (re)download Hinge and throw yourself into a rebound. Instead of starting something you may not be ready for in a vulnerable spot, seek validation within yourself. Water your own garden instead of someone else’s. Focus on Friendships Photo by Valentin Antonucci from Unsplash One of the easiest ways to get over a romantic disappointment is to dive back into the friendships that truly matter. It’s common to get wrapped up in a fling and accidentally let other relationships take a back seat, but now’s the perfect time to reconnect. Plan some fun girls’ nights, study groups, or weekend trips with your friends. Surrounding yourself with people who love and support you will remind you that relationships come and go, but strong friendships last. Reframe Your Summer Fling as a Lesson Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus Instead of labeling your summer fling as a failure, view it as a valuable life experience. Ask yourself what you learned about relationships, about yourself, and what you want in a future partner. Every romantic encounter—no matter how short-lived—teaches us something important. By shifting your mindset, you’ll begin to see the summer fling as a stepping stone to personal growth rather than a loss. Throw Yourself Into New Hobbies Photo by Rafael Leão from Unsplash There’s no better time than the start of the school year to pick up new hobbies or immerse yourself in campus life. Try out that club you’ve been eyeing, start a new fitness routine, or join a study group for a challenging class. By keeping busy and investing your energy in activities that make you happy, you’ll naturally move forward. The focus shifts from “I miss my summer fling” to “Look at all these amazing things I’m doing!”. Avoid Reaching Out Photo by Christine Jou from Unsplash This one can be tough, but it’s important: resist the temptation to reach out. If your summer fling ended for a reason, reopening that chapter won’t help. Keep your focus forward. If you find yourself wanting to text or stalk their Instagram, remind yourself of why it didn’t work out and how far you’ve come since. The more space you create between you and the past, the more room you leave for better things to come.

While it can be hard to let go of the magic of summer romance, the start of a new school year offers endless possibilities. By focusing on your friendships, self-growth, and new adventures, you’ll move on from your temporary romance with grace and confidence, ready for what the fall quarter has in store!