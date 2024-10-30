Study Abroad Side Quests: Five Places to Go Based on Vibes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some of the best memories I made during my study abroad took place when I went to places outside of Florence, Italy, where my program was located. Each place I went to had a distinct vibe and endless things to do. It was important to me that I truly got to experience many different places, so when you are planning your side quests, choose places based on their vibe, not just because everyone else goes there. If you are stuck deciding where to go, check out these five locations I traveled to during my program that I loved.

To feel like you are in a Storybook: Prague, Czech Republic Prague was arguably my favorite place I went to during my study abroad program. From the beautiful architecture, to the great food and hospitality, Prague is definitely a place to go during your study abroad program. It's truly an incredible city with so much to do. There is modern architecture, good food, amazing museums, great nightlife and overall the city has a quaint vibe despite being medium-sized. Some of my favorite places were the John Lennon Wall, the Astronomical Clock, the Prague Castle, and St Vitus Cathedral. If you want a little bit of everything: Budapest, Hungary Another great (and affordable city) to add to your list is Budapest. I really loved the vibe of Budapest, because I truly never knew what to expect. The ruin bars were super cool and honestly really pretty, the castle side was gorgeous, and the food is unmatched. Budapest's castle side feels like an older city with many historical sites and great views of the city, while the city side has a lot of more common attractions, while still feeling like a super unique city. I loved the river boat cruise I went on during sunset, St. Stephen's Basilica and Central Market Hall (the food there is awesome!). For a fun night out: Barcelona, Spain One of the best clubs I've ever been to was Razzmatazz in Barcelona. People in Spain go hard when they go out, so start late, stay out late and be in the moment. However, if you don't want to go clubbing every night that you are in Barcelona, definitely check out the Gothic Quarter, find a fun bar to go to, and be ready to have the best time. Some other fun things you definitely need to do in Barcelona is to check out Barceloneta, go to La Sagrada Familia, see Casa Batllo, and get some tapas. I only went for a few days, and I already want to go back! If you are a history buff: Vienna, Austria Vienna is such a cool city if you're a history buff, and is honestly a very large city with so much to do! I spent an extra day there after my program (two full days) versus one full day in Budapest and Prague, and I truly feel like I didn't see all of Vienna. The museums and opera houses are definitely a highlight for me, with beautiful gardens lining each one. Some of my favorite museums were Schonbrunn Palace, Belvedere Palace, Burggarten and Volksgarten. Lastly, you MUST see an opera or show when you visit Vienna! For an Italian summer, but in a city: Milan, Italy Italian summer has become super popular in recent years online, where it seems like everyone and their mother has gone to Italy during the summer. Studying abroad in Italy felt a little bit like that too, but one of the best places I went in Italy this past summer was Milan. Coming from Florence, I thought Milan would have a similar vibe. I was wrong, but in such a good way. The main town square is beautiful, and the city honestly feels a little bit French. It is super green, with trees everywhere and a fantastic public transportation system. Some of my favorite things I did there was check out the Duomo di Milano and Galleria Vittorio. I already want to go back!

Overall, studying abroad was one of the best decisions I made in college, and my weekend trips definitely made my experience that much better. So, if you are looking to do some additional traveling during your program (which I highly recommend), pick locations you like the vibe of, not just because other people like it. Get outside of the box, try new things and be ready to have so much fun!